News
EUR/USD Consolidates Above Psychological 1.0500 level. Further Gains in Store?
2022-12-02 12:29:04
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Set For Further Gains After Fed Powell’s Dovish Nudge
2022-12-01 10:03:34
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Eyes OPEC+ and Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-12-02 07:43:57
Crude Oil Rises a Third Day from 76 Support as Risk Appetite Adds to Supply Data
2022-11-30 21:30:20
News
Dow Rally Falters Despite Cooler Inflation, NFPs Now an Open-Ended Event
2022-12-01 20:30:33
US Equities Update: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise on Dovish Powell
2022-12-01 12:30:53
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounce Continues, Crude Oil Tries to Set Support
2022-11-29 21:10:26
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Nov 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.21.
2022-12-01 16:23:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High
2022-12-01 12:15:26
News
USD/JPY Slumps Further Ahead of a Key US Jobs Report
2022-12-02 10:30:30
Despite VIX Collapse, S&P 500 Rally Stalls But USDJPY Tumble Catches Ahead of NFPs
2022-12-02 00:00:00
EUR/USD Consolidates Above Psychological 1.0500 level. Further Gains in Store?

EUR/USD Consolidates Above Psychological 1.0500 level. Further Gains in Store?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

EUR/USD consolidates above the psychological 1.0500 level ahead of the NFP report out later today. The Euro is currently trading at 6-month highs to the greenback around 1.0540 as the dollar index continues to slide.

European data released yesterday did little to justify the Euros recent rally against the greenback as German retail sales missed estimates while the S&P PMI numbers from both Germany and the Euro area remain in contraction territory. This morning brought some positive news as the Euro areas producer price inflation (PPI) slowed significantly in October beating estimates. However, the report did indicate inflationary pressures in Europe remain high coupled with a weakening economic outlook which suggest there is a need to continue raising interest rates. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has continued her hawkish rhetoric this week keeping the door open for a potential 75bps hike at the ECBs December meeting.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The dollar index continues its slide as Fed Chair Powell’s dovish rhetoric was backed up by a fall in US core PCE data. The PCE data came in at 6% YoY in October down from 6.3% print in September and added further pressure on the dollar. Markets have clearly bought into a Fed slowdown and a bearish dollar theme seems to be gaining traction. This is reflected by a drop in the Fed funds peak rate which has dropped from 5.25% a month ago to around 4.90% (at the time of writing). All eyes will now be fixed on the NFP report out later today with consensus around the 200k mark. A miss to the downside is likely to keep the US dollar under pressure while an upside beat may not be enough to bring dollar bulls back to the table. A precarious position for the dollar, one we haven’t seen for the majority of 2022.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD finally recorded a daily candle close above the key 1.0500 level. The next area of resistance rests around the 1.0600 which could be reached should the NFP print come in lower than expected. The RSI is in overbought territory and any push lower for the pair could see a retest of resistance turned support around the 1.0500 level. A break below this level brings key support around the 1.0420 area into play.

EURUSD Daily Chart – December 2, 2022

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCSshows retail traders are SHORTon EUR/USD, with 60% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are SHORT suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

