 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection

Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICES OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices have lacked directional conviction after failing to break through confluence resistance last week
  • WTI futures have been swinging back and forth between ~$77.50 and ~$74.00 in recent days, awaiting the next market catalysts
  • This article looks at oil key technical levels to watch in the coming trading sessions
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?

Crude oil as measured by WTI futures has rallied strongly since late June through the first two weeks of this month, but upward momentum has faded after prices failed to break through confluence resistance just above the $77.00 handle, where the 200-day simple moving average coincides with the upper boundary of a medium-term downtrend channel.

The daily chart below shows how the commodity has lacked directional conviction following the recent technical rejection, with prices swinging back and forth between ~$77.50 and ~$74.00.

WTI futures will need to breach the trading range discussed earlier before the next significant move in the energy sector plays out. On that premise, there are two possible tactical scenarios that should be analyzed given current market dynamics.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Scenario 1: Resistance breakout

The 200-day simple moving average, which hovers above the psychological $77.00 mark, along with channel resistance will be a difficult barrier for bulls to overcome. However, in the event of a bullish breakout, buyers could become emboldened to launch an assault on the $79.00 level. On further strength, the focus shifts higher to the $83.00 region, near this year’s peak.

Scenario 2: Support breakdown

Looking at the chart below, support at $74.00 seems more fragile and easier to take out, so bears may have an advantage in terms of regaining the upper hand. That said, if oil manages to slip below $74.00 decisively, selling interest could increase, setting the stage for a move to $72.50. Further losses may be in store on a push below this floor, with the next downside area of interest at $71.85, followed by $70.00.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

image1.png

WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Rises as SA Reserve Bank (SARB) Pauses After 10 Consecutive Hikes
USD/ZAR Rises as SA Reserve Bank (SARB) Pauses After 10 Consecutive Hikes
2023-07-20 15:00:30
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023