Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD on Cusp of Breakout Despite BoC’s Hawkish Hold

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
2023-09-06 16:10:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
2023-09-06 14:29:41
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
More View More
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD on Cusp of Breakout Despite BoC’s Hawkish Hold

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD on Cusp of Breakout Despite BoC’s Hawkish Hold

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD FORECAST

  • USD/CAD rises as U.S. Treasury yields push higher following strong U.S. economic data
  • Bank of Canada keeps interest rates unchanged, but says additional hikes should not be ruled out
  • BoC’s hawkish hold fails to support the Canadian dollar, as the broader U.S. dollar drives FX market dynamics

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Euro Forecast - EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead

The Canadian dollar was a touch softer on Wednesday despite Bank of Canada’s hawkish hold, as the broader U.S. dollar retained a positive bias following remarkably strong U.S. economic numbers. In late afternoon trading in New York, USD/CAD was up about 0.17% to 1.3657, probing a key resistance zone and hovering around its best levels since late March.

Better-than-expected U.S. service sector activity data boosted U.S. Treasury yields across most maturities, increasing the likelihood that the FOMC will deliver additional tightening this year and maintain a restrictive stance for an extended period to ensure a sustained convergence of inflation towards the 2.0% target. This sequence of events created a supportive environment for the greenback.

With riskier currencies on offer, the Canadian dollar struggled, shrugging off BoC’s monetary policy announcement. By way of context, the institution led by Governor Tiff Macklem held interest rates steady at 5.0%, but left the door ajar to the possibility of more policy firming in light of little downward momentum in underlying inflation.

Discover the power of market sentiment. Download the sentiment guide to understand how USD/CAD positioning can influence the pair’s trend!

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 4% 6%
Weekly -13% 13% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

While the BoC’s message indicates future rate hikes are possible, markets remained skeptical amid looming economic headwinds. The central bank acknowledged the current difficulties, noting that the economy has entered a period of weaker growth, coinciding with a decline in consumption and housing activity. Against this backdrop, traders saw little need to reprice higher the bank's terminal rate.

Looking ahead, the relative strength of the U.S. economy compared to its Canadian counterpart, along with the Fed's more favorable position to implement further policy tightening, could provide USD/CAD with room for further upward movement, particularly if market volatility picks up and risk aversion takes hold. This could mean fresh multi-month highs for the pair in the near term.

Explore the top trading opportunities identified by the DailyFX Team. Download your guide today!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD continued its upward trajectory, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains on Wednesday, but it encountered resistance in the 1.3665 region, struggling to push past it decisively. Despite this initial hesitation, the pair remains well-positioned to breach this barrier at any moment, with the 1.3700 psychological level emerging as an area of interest in the event of a bullish breakout. Moving higher, the next critical ceiling is located at 1.3850, near the 2023 peak.

On the flip side, if USD/CAD gets rejected from current levels and shifts downward, the first technical support to keep an eye on rests at 1.3540, followed by 1.3500. Further down the line, the next relevant floor is situated in the vicinity of the 200-day simple moving average.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
2023-09-06 16:10:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
2023-09-06 14:29:41
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023