News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
2023-09-06 16:10:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
2023-09-06 14:29:41
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
News
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

EUR/USD retreated on Wednesday, falling to a three-month low around the 1.0700 handle, as strong U.S. economic data increased the probability of additional FOMC policy firming in 2023, reinforced the case for a restrictive monetary policy position for an extended period and propelled U.S. Treasury yields upwards, with the 2-year yield comfortably breaking above the 5.0% threshold.

Focusing on catalysts, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI showed that the U.S. services sector grew strongly in August, rising to 54.5 versus the expected 52.5, reaching its highest mark since February, a sign that the U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient and that sturdy demand pressures may prevent inflation from slowing materially towards the 2.0% target in the coming months.

Navigate the forex market with confidence and improve your strategies. Download the euro’s quarterly forecast for key insights on EUR/USD!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

US DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Although the Fed has pledged to “proceed carefully”, upside surprises in macroeconomic indicators could prompt policymakers to reevaluate their “cautious” approach, potentially nudging them towards contemplating additional hikes in 2023 or, at the very least, fully committing to a "higher-for-longer" strategy. This scenario could weigh on EUR/USD, especially if the Eurozone economy weakens further.

FOMC INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS

image2.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Stay ahead of EUR/USD trends. Download the sentiment guide to understand how positioning data can offer clues about market trajectory!

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 16% 4%
Weekly 52% -28% 12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD began a rapid descent last week, breaking below its 200-day moving average before heading towards its weakest level since June today.

With bearish momentum prevailing, it may only be a matter of time before sellers drive the exchange rate towards 1.0610, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/July 2023 rally. In the event of further weakness, the possibility of a pullback towards the psychological 1.0500 cannot be ruled out.

Conversely, if buyers step in and ignite a bullish recovery, initial resistance appears at 1.0770, followed by 1.0820, the 200-day SMA. Moving higher, the next resistance levels are situated at 1.0845 and 1.0880, respectively.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Boost your trading skills with the 'How to Trade EUR/USD' guide. Get your free guide now!

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

