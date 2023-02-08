British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
EURUSD Trend Reversal Stalls after Powell Remarks
2023-02-07 21:00:27
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing
2023-02-07 22:30:04
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
Gold Prices Remain Weak, US Treasury Yields Test Multi-Week Highs
2023-02-07 10:30:39
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
2023-02-08 10:04:06
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Fed officials in focus today – will the hawkish rhetoric continue?
  • Lingering UK strike action does not bode well for UK economy.
  • Daily cable chart exhibits caution as traders await fundamental cues.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

In what has been a consistent theme throughout FX markets of recent, U.S. economic data and Fed guidance has been at the forefront of currency movements. The pound is no different and has found some relief after a significant USD rally last week. Yesterday saw Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his message from last week’s rate decision whereby he cited disinflation once more; however, he did elude to the need for more interest rates hikes should the labor market remain robust. When asked about the potential for a move back to a 50bps increment in the next meeting, he cleverly declined to respond so as to not stoke too much market volatility. The Fed’s Kashkari echoed these hawkish sentiments in his speech yesterday noting that a tight labor market will not allow for an easy path towards reducing inflationary pressures.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Later today, several other Fed officials are scheduled to speak (see economic calendar below) and should they follow the same path as their counterparts, GBP/USD may be in for further downside.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

image1.png

From a UK perspective, strike action remains a concern for the government and on March 15, there are plans for civil servants to implement another strike. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his fiscal plan on the same day and will be under additional pressure to possibly reassess pay settlement queries. Overall, this is bearish for the pound as the strike action disrupts the UK economy and questions the UK leadership. slew

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Moving Averages

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily GBP/USD chart has just pushed above the 1.2000 psychological level and looks to be testing the 1.2100 resistance handle. Now sandwiched between the 50-day (yellow) and 200-day (blue) SMA’s respectively, there is no real clear directional bias. Cable could easily slip back below the 200-day SMA depending on Fed chatter but first I would be looking for a daily candle close below the 1.2000 support level. Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pair seems to be creeping up towards the midpoint 50 level but remains in favor of downside momentum leaving room for further pound weakness.

Key resistance levels:

  • 50-day SMA
  • 1.2154
  • 1.2100

Key support levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 200-day SMA
  • 1.1900

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
2023-02-08 10:04:06
EURUSD Trend Reversal Stalls after Powell Remarks
EURUSD Trend Reversal Stalls after Powell Remarks
2023-02-07 21:00:27
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Heads for 104 Ahead of Powell
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Heads for 104 Ahead of Powell
2023-02-07 16:30:49
USD/ZAR Humbled by Psychological Resistance at 17.700
USD/ZAR Humbled by Psychological Resistance at 17.700
2023-02-07 15:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023