Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Chinese Inflation Hurts Pro-Growth AUD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast – External Catalysts Will Weigh on the US Dollar
2023-07-09 11:00:14
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
2023-07-07 14:00:33
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Dips After Large Gains as US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing. Lower WTI?
2023-07-10 06:30:00
Asia Day Ahead: US Job Report Brings Cautious Start to the Week
2023-07-10 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies as US Dollar Under Pressure Ahead of CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-10 05:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil, Fed, Labor Markets
2023-07-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY
2023-07-07 15:00:11
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cracks Emerge in Japanese Yen’s Downtrend; USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-10 03:30:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil, Fed, Labor Markets
2023-07-09 16:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Chinese Inflation Hurts Pro-Growth AUD

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: Chinese Inflation Hurts Pro-Growth AUD

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Chinese inflation miss weighing on AUD.
  • Fed speakers in focus.
  • Ascending triangle remains in play but AUD weakness.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar opens the week on the backfoot beginning with Chinese CPI and PPI data (see economic calendar below) that missed forecasts underlying the lack of demand within the Chinese economy. Being a major exporter to China, the Aussie dollar is largely positively correlated to the Chinese environment and with the slump in growth, commodity demand is likely to decline leaving the AUD vulnerable to the downside.

In addition, the US dollar has regained some of its losses post-NFP on Friday and although NFP’s missed, the overall report maintained tight labor market conditions leaving the probability for a 25bps rate hike largely unchanged. The focal point this week will come via the US CPI release, expected to fall further on both headline and core metrics leaving the USD exposed to further weakness. The rest of today’s trading day includes several Fed speakers who should give some reaction to last week’s economic data.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action remains within the developing ascending triangle formation (dashed black line) but has since dipped below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages respectively favoring short-term bearish momentum.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6800
  • 0.6772
  • 0.6700/Triangle resistance
  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 50- day MA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • Triangle support
  • 0.6620
  • 0.6565

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 67% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cracks Emerge in Japanese Yen’s Downtrend; USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
Cracks Emerge in Japanese Yen’s Downtrend; USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-10 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Central Banks Continue to Grapple with CPI
Australian Dollar Outlook: Central Banks Continue to Grapple with CPI
2023-07-07 20:00:00
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
2023-07-07 14:00:33
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023