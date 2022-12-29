AUD/USD Forecast: Dwindling Chinese Optimism Hurts Aussie

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-12-29 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Into 2023
2022-12-28 15:35:14
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates Above $1800 Psychological Level Amid a Cautious Market Mood
2022-12-28 13:42:34
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
More View More
AUD/USD Forecast: Dwindling Chinese Optimism Hurts Aussie

AUD/USD Forecast: Dwindling Chinese Optimism Hurts Aussie

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pro-growth Australian dollar has been dancing to the tune of global factors of recent with no key Australian specific data to speak of. A China re-opening was initially met with cheer by global markets giving a boost to the commodity complex and risk assets in general however, rising COVID cases have inundated local Chinese hospitals, increasing the level of concern about a positive re-open.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

From a USD perspective labour data is scheduled later today (see economic calendar below) and should give us another data point to include in what has been an extremely resilient and tight jobs environment. Although expectations are slightly weaker than the prior read, should actual data come in line with these projections, the impact on dollar crosses should be minimal considering the changes are minor.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action shows a long upper wick candle close yesterday at the key psychological 0.6800 resistance level and may lead to short-term downside to come. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) echoes the fundamental sentiments of caution around China and a move towards 0.6800 or below 0.6700 are on the cards awaiting a catalyst likely coming in early 2023 as liquidity beefs up.

Key resistance levels:

  • 200-day SMA (blue)
  • 0.6800

Key support levels:

  • 0.6700
  • 0.6585

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but recent changes in long and short positioning result in a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
GBP Forecast: British Pound Consolidates In Thin Liquidity
2022-12-28 10:21:08
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
EUR/USD Outlook: Doji Candlestick Highlights Messy Price Action
2022-12-28 09:09:51
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
Top 3 FX Themes for 2023: USD, JPY, Euro
2022-12-27 16:00:13
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022
Australia 200
Last updated: Dec 29, 2022