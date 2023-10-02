 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long
2023-10-01 23:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Will the UK GDP-Led Bounce in the British Pound Last? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-10-02 04:00:00
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Slips on Weak PMI's Ahead of RBA

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Slips on Weak PMI’s Ahead of RBA

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Chinese and Australian PMI’s disappoint.
  • US PMI data and Fed guidance to come later today.
  • AUD long upper wick suggests the possibility for further downside.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar opened the week on the backfoot after Chinese and Australian PMI’s (see economic calendar below) weighed on the local currency. Being so closely linked to the Chinese economy primarily through commodity exports, the humble expansion shown via the Caixin report reflects a sluggish economy. With China celebrating their Golden Week, trade will decline and may limit AUD upside.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Australian Manufacturing PMI remained in contractionary territory while the inflation gauge ticked lower. The softer inflation print should minimize hawkish pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tomorrow at their interest rate announcement with money markets (refer to table below) currently pricing in only a 9% chance of a hike. More focus will likely be placed on guidance from the new RBA Governor Michele Bullock as to any change or shift in tone from the prior meeting.

Later today, US ISM PMI’s will come into focus alongside Fed speak that should provide some volatility for the pair.

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily AUD/USD price action above looks ominous short-term after last week Friday’s long upper wick (blue) close after bulls attempted to retest the 0.6500 psychological handle. The pair continues to respect the medium-term trendline resistance (dashed black line) and another close below this zone could weigh negatively on the Aussie dollar.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 50-day moving average (yellow)
  • 0.6459

Key support levels:

  • Trendline resistance
  • 0.6358
  • 0.6272

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 76% of traders currently holding long positions. Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 2, 2023