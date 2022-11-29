 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
EURUSD Reverses from 1.0500 Again as Fed and ECB Will Both Escalate Signaling
2022-11-29 01:30:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Looks Lower on China Lockdown Fears Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-29 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars as Dow Jones Sinks on Hawkish Fed Comments. DXY Ready to Reverse?
2022-11-29 00:00:00
S&P, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Tighten Ahead of a Busy Economic Calendar
2022-11-28 21:01:04
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bulls May Want to Watch US Rate Forecasts, Silver Traders Follow Gold
2022-11-28 23:00:41
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Gold
2022-11-27 16:00:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Treads Water as US Data Deluge Nears
2022-11-28 12:00:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed
2022-11-29 04:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
More View More
Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed

Euro Fights Back Against a Tumultuous US Dollar Caught Between Risk and a Hawkish Fed

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fed, USD/JPY, China, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • Euro support came back after the US Dollar slid lower
  • Several Fed speakers got the message back out there about higher rates
  • The US dollar could be at a crossroads. Where will it take EUR/USD?

Options for Beginners
Options for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Options for Beginners
Get My Guide

The Euro has retraced some of yesterday’s losses after broad market sentiment picked up after Chinese authorities cracked down on protesters.

EUR/USD made a five-month high just shy of the psychological 1.05 level on Monday before the rout kicked in. So far on Tuesday, the Euro made up some lost ground with the US Dollar sliding lower across the board.

The weaker US Dollar comes despite several Federal reserve speakers reminding markets that tighter monetary policy lies ahead.

Fed board members James Bullard, John Williams and Lael Brainard led the hawkish rhetoric in the North American session before Thomas Barkin picked up the baton after the New York close.

The over-arching message was consistent. Although rate increases have decelerated, rates are going higher and they might stay there for longer than the market currently thinks.

Wall Street took heed with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finishing the cash session down around 1.5%. Futures are pointing to a steady start when they re-open later today.

Chinese and Hong Kong equity indices raced higher after authorities cracked down on protesters that are opposed to ongoing lockdowns there.

Treasury yields have made up a couple of basis points across the curve that was lost on Monday. The US 2s 10s yield curve dipped below -0.80% again overnight.

Elsewhere, Japan’s jobless rate came in slightly worse than anticipated at 2.6% for October rather than the 2.5% forecast. USD/JPY has firmed above 138.50 after visiting a 2-month low at 137.50 yesterday.

Crude oil has also found firmer footing ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday. There had been some speculation that they might cut production by more than the 2 million barrels per day already announced.

The Brent futures contract is approaching US$ 85 bbl while the WTI contract is near US$ 78.50 bbl at the time of going to print.

The cryptocurrency space continues to face headwinds with BlackFi declaring bankruptcy as the fallout from FTX continues.

Looking ahead to today, after Swiss GDP figures, German CPI will be released before Canadian GDP later on.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD was unable to hold onto a five-month high yesterday and has since fallen back into the recent range of 1.0223 – 1.0482.

Support could be at the recent low of 1.0223 ahead of the breakpoint at 1.0198.

On the topside, resistance might be twin peaks of 1.0482 and 1.0497 or further up at the June high of 1.0615 which is slightly below a breakpoint at 1.0638.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Blitzed by China Covid Concerns Souring Sentiment. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Blitzed by China Covid Concerns Souring Sentiment. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-11-28 06:00:00
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
British Pound Pauses as US Dollar Takes Stock of Fed Outlook. Will GBP/USD go Higher?
British Pound Pauses as US Dollar Takes Stock of Fed Outlook. Will GBP/USD go Higher?
2022-11-23 04:30:00
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Nov 29, 2022