 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower
2022-09-16 11:00:26
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Sink to Support as US Data Keeps a Hawkish Fed in Focus
2022-09-16 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Gains on Oil Bloodbath, Fed Rate Verdict Ahead
2022-09-15 18:00:41
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
2022-09-16 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
2022-09-16 09:30:03
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
More View more
Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower

Euro ( EUR) Forecast – Punchy Fed Rate Hike Will Force EUR/USD Ever Lower

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Euro Area annual headline inflation was confirmed at 9.1%.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to hold 1.0000.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Euro Area headline inflation (August) was confirmed at 9.1% today, a fresh record high. Energy prices continue to rise, along with food, alcohol and tobacco, and services. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.6%, a fraction higher than the preliminary reading of 0.5% and a prior reading of 0.1% in July.

image1.png

Chart via TradingEconomics.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Next week sees four major central banks announce their latest monetary policy decisions, with Wednesday’s FOMC release arguably the most important of them all. Market expectations of a super-sized 100 basis point hike rose sharply earlier this week after the latest US inflation data showed price pressures increasing further. One week ago, it was doubtful if anyone would have suggested that the Fed would hike by one point but the market now sees a 24% chance of an oversized hike next week.

image3.png

Chart via CME Group

EUR/USD has been trading on either side of parity (1.0000) over the last month as buyers and sellers jockey for control of the pair. Commentary from ECB officials remains hawkish with further front loading of rates hikes regularly mentioned. The next ECB monetary policy meeting is nearly six weeks away (October 27) and if the Fed does raise rates by 100 bps, or raises by 75bps with a hawkish view, EUR/USD looks set to fall further.

Interest rate expectations in the US have climbed further this week. The rate-sensitive UST 2-year is currently offered with a yield of 3.90%, up from around 3.44% one week ago, and is back at levels last seen 15 years ago.

image4.png

Chart via Investing.Com

To find the next levels of support for EUR/USD we need to look at a longer-term (monthly) chart. Going back to August 2002, the chart shows three candles with lows around 0.9610, and this zone may be the next stopping point if EUR/USD continues its trend lower. In the longer-term, and unless the ECB gets to grips with its ongoing inflation/growth dilemma, a complete re-trace back to the October 2001 low at 0.82310 cannot be discounted.

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart September 16, 2022

image5.png

Retail trader data show 61.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.62 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 9.82% lower than yesterday and 8.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.96% higher than yesterday and 7.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -5% -6%
Weekly 11% -11% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
GBP Price Forecast: Sterling Slumps Ahead of BoE, Fed and SNB Meetings
2022-09-16 09:30:03
AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese Data Helps Aussie Dollar Stay Afloat
AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese Data Helps Aussie Dollar Stay Afloat
2022-09-16 07:17:00
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
Gold Breaks Support, USDCNH Breaks Resistance but S&P 500 Circling Ahead of UofM
2022-09-16 03:30:00
USD/CAD Rebound from 50-Day SMA to Clear September Opening Range
USD/CAD Rebound from 50-Day SMA to Clear September Opening Range
2022-09-16 00:30:10
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed