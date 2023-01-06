 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EU Inflation Drops to 9.2% (Core up 0.2% YoY)
2023-01-06 10:39:03
VIX Says the S&P 500 Is a Sitting Duck Ahead of NFPs, EURUSD Volatility Stoked by Fed Forecasts
2023-01-06 01:00:01
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Battered by USD Strength Ahead of NFP Report
2023-01-05 15:30:14
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
US Dollar (DXY) Shrugs Off the Fed, Focus Now Turns to NFPs
2023-01-05 10:30:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
More View More
Euro Breaking News: EU Inflation Drops to 9.2% (Core up 0.2% YoY)

Euro Breaking News: EU Inflation Drops to 9.2% (Core up 0.2% YoY)

Richard Snow, Analyst

EU Inflation (HICP) Prints Another Lower Figure

  • EU headline inflation (estimate) drops from 10.1% to 9.2% YoY
  • Core inflation rises from 5% to 5.2% YoY suggesting widespread price pressures remain
  • Latvia retains the prize for hottest inflation (20.7%) while Spain has the lowest rate (5.6%)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out what our analysts foresee for Euro in Q1 '23
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Massive Drop in Energy Prices Helps Cool Euro Inflation – Widespread Price Pressures Remain

Unsurprisingly, drastically lower energy prices in the eurozone have helped ease the headline measure of inflation where there has been an improvement year on year and month on month – highlighting the trend of lower prices for the EU consumer. While still the biggest contributor to the overall index, energy price increases have come down from 41.5% in October to 25.7% in December according to the estimate. What is noticeable is that price pressure in non-energy or food items trends higher, suggesting that inflation remains fairly widespread.

image2.png

Source: Eurostat, prepared by Richard Snow

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Immediate Market Reaction

Euro reaction has been very slight, which is understandable ahead of US non-farm payroll data due later today. The consistent grind higher in EUR/GBP however, highlights a rather important level for the pair (0.8867) when viewed on the daily chart – the October 2022 high and the level that met a fair amount of resistance at the end of December. Traders ought to watch this level with interest as fundamental drivers pick up later today and into next week when the U.S. release their consumer inflation report.

EUR/GBP 5-Minute Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The EUR/USD pair rose slightly but continues within the very short-term range that developed ahead of the data. Focus shifts to NFP and US services PMI data later today.

EUR/USD 5-Minute Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Choppy Trading Seeks Catalyst, NFP and ISM?
AUD/USD Forecast: Choppy Trading Seeks Catalyst, NFP and ISM?
2023-01-06 08:30:07
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-05 17:25:56
USD/JPY at Key Confluence Area with US Data Ahead
USD/JPY at Key Confluence Area with US Data Ahead
2023-01-05 13:30:02
EUR/USD Forecast: False Breakdown Looks to Potential Catalysts, NFP, Inflation Data
EUR/USD Forecast: False Breakdown Looks to Potential Catalysts, NFP, Inflation Data
2023-01-05 12:20:29
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 6, 2023