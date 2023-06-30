 Skip to Content
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines

Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Euro Area Inflation Data

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Core Inflation Rises Less Than Anticipated While Headline Inflation Cools Nicely

Core inflation in the Euro Area rose above last month’s 5.3% print but ended up less than estimates of 5.5%, settling at a marginally higher 5.4%. Headline inflation rose 0.3% month-on-month but came in lower than anticipated at 5.5% and much lower than last month’s figure of 6.1%. The disinflationary trend in headline inflation is unlikely to taper the ECB’s willingness to continue hiking rates due to the issue of core inflation remaining well off target.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Divergence between core and headline measures of inflation has been commonly observed throughout developed economies and is on display to see in Europe. Yesterday’s German inflation report highlighted stubbornly high prices in Europe’s largest economy which appears to have been ineffective in outweighing disinflation witnessed in other Euro Area nations.

EUR/USD saw a slight lift in the pair on the news of higher, stubborn core inflation. Upside momentum may be difficult to come by as we head into the weekend given the US’s surprise upward revision in Q1 GDP from 1.4% to 2% - raising the likelihood of a 25 bps hike in the US in July. US core PCE data up next.

EUR/USD 5-Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

