Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

German CPI/HICP Beat Estimates

  • German inflation rises across all measures in the month of June
  • ECB likely to continue hawkish tone due to stubborn inflation. Euro to remain supported
  • Surprising US GDP data lifts the dollar, sending EUR/USD sharply lower moment after release
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

German Inflation Rises on all Measures in the Month of June

CPI in Germany rose above last months 6.2% and the consensus estimate of 6.3% to print at 6.4% - ending the downward trend in headline inflation that has developed throughout the year. The more widely comparable measure within the euro zone, HICP also revealed a hotter month-on-month print and coming in at 6.8% which was inline or slightly above expectations depending on the source of surveyed data used. Either way, the higher print will only embolden Christine Lagarde and the rest of the governing council members as they continue to talk up future rate hikes.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Today’s German data tends to influence the wider EU inflation data that is due tomorrow, potentially adding to a higher than expected print there. Since inflation remains in discussion this week, after EU inflation data tomorrow we will get US PCE data – the measure preferred by the Fed.

Immediate Market Reaction

The immediate euro reaction was rather muted, given that prices had been bid higher in anticipation of the date. 30 minutes later however, a massive upward revision to the final US GDP figure for Q1 saw the dollar shoot higher, sending EUR/USD sharply lower.

EUR/USD 5-Min Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The US data has influenced intra-day trading observed on the daily chart, switching from positive to negative as prices trade below 1.0910 at the time of writing.

Daily EUR/USD Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

