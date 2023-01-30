 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead
2023-01-30 13:00:12
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Minor Setback on Cards?
2023-01-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Dow Index’s 5-Day Advance Still a Range and Nasdaq 100 Overtakes the 200 SMA
2023-01-26 21:30:54
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Settling in a Range?
2023-01-30 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
2023-01-30 09:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
2023-01-30 10:58:45
Expect A Dollar Breakout and Potentially a S&P 500 Trend Next Week with FOMC On Tap
2023-01-28 01:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead

EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German Q4 GDP misses expectations and turns negative.
  • EUR/USD is back above 1.0900 ahead of major data and events.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Minor Setback on the Cards?

German gross domestic product (GDP) turned negative in the fourth quarter of 2022 according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, Destatis. German Q4 GDP was expected flat and today’s reading will add to concerns that recent positive market sentiment may be short-lived.

‘The gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the third quarter of 2022 after adjustment for price, seasonal, and calendar variations. After the German economy managed to perform well despite difficult conditions in the first three quarters, economic performance slightly decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022. Especially the price, seasonally and calendar adjusted private consumption expenditure, which had supported the German economy in the first three quarters, was lower than in the previous quarter.’

German Flash Q4 GDP

The latest Euro Area GDP and Inflation Report are released this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, ahead of the eagerly awaited ECB policy meeting decision on Thursday. All three events have the capacity to move the Euro and need to be followed carefully.

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0900 with a weaker US dollar in part responsible for the move higher. The US dollar (DXY) is sitting on a multi-month level of horizontal support and the greenback may struggle in the coming days with both the Fed’s monetary policy decision and the latest US Jobs Report (NFPs) released this week. The Fed is fully expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and remind the market that interest rates are going to stay higher for longer. Whether the market chooses to believe chair Powell is a different matter.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – January 30, 2023

image1.png

Charts via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 20% 11%
Weekly -2% 7% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Increase Their Net-Long Positions

Retail trader data show 39.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.54 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.11% higher than yesterday and 26.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.61% higher than yesterday and 8.74% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
2023-01-30 10:58:45
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
2023-01-30 09:30:00
GBP Weekly Outlook: BoE & Fed to Dictate Pound Sentiment
GBP Weekly Outlook: BoE & Fed to Dictate Pound Sentiment
2023-01-28 01:59:38
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
2023-01-27 21:00:10
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023