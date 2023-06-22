 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Update: Key Levels to Watch for Bullish Continuation
2023-06-22 14:41:06
Euro Cautiously Higher As Mr Powell Heads to Capitol Hill
2023-06-21 12:30:16
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Struggling, BoE Shows Global Rates Have Further to Rise
2023-06-22 13:00:00
Gold Price Action: XAU/USD Vulnerable After Powell’s Remarks
2023-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
2023-06-22 11:22:10
Asia Day Ahead: Fed Chair Took the Stage with Hawkish Comments
2023-06-22 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fed-BoJ policy divergence remains the key driving force
2023-06-22 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched in Strong Uptrend amid Hawkish Powell
2023-06-21 15:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Technical Update: Key Levels to Watch for Bullish Continuation

EUR/USD Technical Update: Key Levels to Watch for Bullish Continuation

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD Analysis

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Persistent Powell Sends the Dollar Lower, Euro Rises

Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee stressed that the Fed anticipates a more gradual pace of rate rises in the future. Markets now factor in just one more 25-bps hike before seeing the Fed pause, while the ECB is on track for another two 25-bps hikes – which are largely priced into market expectations.

Market Implied Probabilities for Future Rate Hikes

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Key Technical Levels to Watch

A bullish continuation appears in play in EUR/USD which began the initial ascent after reversing off the zone of support around 1.0700. The initial rise was bolstered by the June 15 ECB rate decision which saw an even steeper bull run appear. Thereafter, prices eased lower as some of the steam of the move was released – resulting in the formation of a bullish flag.

The minor pullback tested and even traded below 1.0910 intra-day but failed to close below the level of support, suggesting bullish momentum could soon return. Yesterday’s price action highlights a return to bullish potential even with EUR/USD struggling to build on yesterday’s gains.

Further upside remains constructive upon a daily hold above the 1.0965, with upside levels of resistance at 1.1033 and the 2023 high of 1.1100. The MACD, while admittedly a lagging indicator, hints towards extended upside momentum. The bullish continuation would need to be reassessed in the event the pair trades and closes below 1.0910.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The lower intra-day move in EUR/USD gained pace immediately after the surprise 50 basis point hike form the Bank of England (BoE). EUR/USD headed lower in the moments that followed the announcement.

EUR/USD 5-Min Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
2023-06-22 11:22:10
Turkey Central Bank Meeting Preview: Erdogan and the Turkish Lira Eye Redemption from Policy Pivot
Turkey Central Bank Meeting Preview: Erdogan and the Turkish Lira Eye Redemption from Policy Pivot
2023-06-22 10:00:03
AUD/USD Price Forecast: US Influences Shaping Aussie
AUD/USD Price Forecast: US Influences Shaping Aussie
2023-06-22 07:54:54
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fed-BoJ policy divergence remains the key driving force
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fed-BoJ policy divergence remains the key driving force
2023-06-22 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 22, 2023