News
EUR/USD Pulls Back, DAX Pushes Breakout After ECB’s 75 bp Hike
2022-10-27 15:00:32
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
News
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban
2022-10-27 03:00:00
News
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
Meta Plunges Over 13% on Grim Earnings After Nasdaq Sinks
2022-10-26 21:00:00
News
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
ETH/USD Outlook: Ethereum Prices Slip After Double Digit Gains

ETH/USD Outlook: Ethereum Prices Slip After Double Digit Gains

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Ethereum Bullish Breakout Pauses at Technical Resistance

  • Ethereum (ETH/USD) bullish breakout stalls at trendline resistance
  • ETH/USD faces a challenging task of clearing the $1600 psychological level
  • Cryptocurrency still poised to end the week higher despite a retracement from yesterday’s highs
Ethereum (ETH/USD) is looking to end the week with double digit gains after a bullish breakout drove prices out of their recent range.

After five weeks of trading with lackluster motion, an influx of buyers and a rejection of the 1200 handle earlier this month allowed ETH/USD to find stability back above 1266. With a series of low bodied candles forming between this level and 1331, both bulls and bears remained restricted while another zone of resistance helped cap the wicks of the candles since late September at 1383.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As prices continued to consolidate, a fresh bout of bullish momentum this week drove price action through prior resistance turned support suggesting that bulls aren’t ready to surrender just yet.

With the descending trendline from the December 2021 move firming at around 1580, a break of the 1600 psychological level is still necessary before a resumption of the upside move.

Meanwhile, the daily chart provides a clearer visual of the short-term levels that may still come into play. Above 1600, the 1650 handle could pose an additional threat while a move higher and a hold above 1728 opens the door for a retest of 1800.

Ethereum Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

On the contrary, failure to gain momentum above resistance and a move lower could see bears stepping in and driving prices back towards 1454 (the 14.4% Fibonacci of the November – June move) in an effort to drive ETH/USD back towards the prior range between 1383 and 1220.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

