 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest
2023-07-28 10:02:41
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 03:40:00
More View More
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision

Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

DAX, Dow Jones, Nikkei Analysis and Charts

​​​Dax surges to new intraday high

​The index was given fresh strength by a dovish ECB meeting yesterday. ​European indices enjoyed a solid session, which may well have given them the strength to move higher over the medium term. It seems the index’s consolidation may have come to an end, and a move into new record-high territory could develop.

​Sellers will want to see a close back below 16,000 to put the price below Wednesday’s low and also under the 50-day SMA. This could then open the way to 15,7000 or the July low at 15,500.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow edges up after losses

​The index’s rally appears to have run its course for now, as the price drops back below 35,500. ​Admittedly losses have been slight, and the index remains where it was some two days ago. This has yet to turn into a much deeper pullback and looks more like consolidation. A bugger pullback below 35,000 could see the 34,500 highs tested as possible support.

​A revival above 35,500 could see the price move to the February 2022 highs at 35,861, and then on to 36,465 and the record high at 36,954.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 is steady despite BoJ developments

​The price was knocked back by the Bank of Japan meeting and by the comments that preceded it yesterday regarding tweaks to its monetary policy.​The price dropped back to 32,070, an area that has held all month as support. This actually appears to have strengthened the bullish thesis, since the price has recovered and moved back to the 50-day SMA. A close above this and then above 33,070, which has held back gains this month, would bolster expectations of further upside, targeting trendline resistance from the June peak.

​A close below 32,000 is needed to hand the bears the advantage in the short term, indicating a deeper retracement towards the 100-day SMA is possible. This would still leave the uptrend intact, however.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY
Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY
2023-07-28 01:00:00
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, While CAC40 Struggles
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, While CAC40 Struggles
2023-07-27 12:00:10
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Germany 40
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023