 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Despite News of More US/UK Strikes in Yemen
2024-01-23 14:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
2024-01-29 12:29:16
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
USD/JPY in Consolidation Stage but Fed Decision May Spark Big Directional Move
2024-01-26 16:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response

Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

Crude Oil Prices, Analysis, and Chart

  • A deadly attack on US service personnel has market focus firmly on Middle East conflict
  • Crude price benchmarks have slipped after days of strong gains
  • Near-term fundamentals remain supportive
  • Demand backdrop remains clouded

Learn How to Trade Oil with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil prices retreated a little on Monday after a string of gains last week took them back to highs not seen for twelve weeks. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark has edged back above $78/barrel for the first time since November 30.

While a little pause for reflection is surely reasonable enough after a strong run, the near-term fundamentals continue to look very supportive. United States President Jo Biden has vowed a response to weekend attacks by reportedly Iranian-backed militia in Yemen which left three troops dead. Congressional hawks are already calling for a strike on Iran itself in retaliation and, whether this happens or not, it seems escalation in the Gaza/Red Sea conflict nexus is sadly assured.

Away from that region, the market is looking for more stimulus out of Beijing and, on Wednesday, confirmation that the US Federal Reserve is still on board with market hopes that interest rates will be heading significantly lower this year. While there’s scope for disappointment on both counts, oil prices have found support in both hopes. Throw in last week’s news that the US economy expanded ahead of expectations in the final three months of 2023 and it is clear enough why oil prices should be gaining.

The backdrop is, however, a little more clouded than the current upbeat assessment might suggest. Notwithstanding those stimulus efforts and others, the market faces plentiful oil supply and decidedly uncertain end-user demand. However, this reality seems unlikely to reassert itself while Middle Eastern geopolitics remains in charge of the headlines.

In terms of scheduled data, the Fed will be running the table for energy markets this week, as for all others. There are some other points of interest though, including Eurozone growth data and the Bank of England’s interest rate decision.

US Crude Oil Prices Technical Analysis

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Prices appear to have faltered at a point that confirms a broad uptrend channel in place since December 13. The rejection of that channel top at $79.07 isn’t quite conclusive at this point but still bears watching. Support is likely at $76.79, the first, Fibonacci retracement of the rise from those mid-December lows.

Bulls will need to recapture a trading band bounded by November 1’s intraday low of $80.23 and November 3’s high of $83.55 and consolidate their position there if they are going to make progress back to last year’s high of $94.98. Retaking that would be a massive ask even given current fundamental support. In any case a period of consolidation looks likely now, albeit within the broader uptrend, which remains in place down to $73.

Crude’s Relative Strength Index is getting close to overbought territory having risen steadily into 2024.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
2024-01-29 12:29:16
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Decision to Guide Trend, Critical Levels For XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Decision to Guide Trend, Critical Levels For XAU/USD
2024-01-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Core PCE Data to Guide Markets ahead of Fed Decision
Gold Price Forecast: Core PCE Data to Guide Markets ahead of Fed Decision
2024-01-25 18:00:00
Gold and Silver Continue to Struggle, Heavyweight US Data Releases Later this Week
Gold and Silver Continue to Struggle, Heavyweight US Data Releases Later this Week
2024-01-23 17:00:01
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 29, 2024