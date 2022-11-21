 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: ECB Ponders QT vs Rate Hikes, EUR/USD Unmoved
2022-11-19 16:59:04
News
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Thanksgiving
2022-11-20 16:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Recent Gains at Risk as Price Action Hints at Further Downside
2022-11-18 21:00:11
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Repairing the Recent Damage
2022-11-18 16:00:01
News
Japanese Yen Recalibrates Against US Dollar, Euro and Swiss Franc. Will Trends Return?
2022-11-21 01:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Contango, Risk Aversion – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Crude oil prices crushed as futures market entered contango Friday
  • Cautious risk aversion on Wall Street sets sour tone for Asia trade
  • WTI Ascending Triangle breakout continues to gather momentum

Oil Forecast
Asia-Pacific Market Briefing

Crude oil prices are looking vulnerable as the new trading week gets underway. On Friday the front-month spread in WTI futures went into contango for the first time in about one year – see chart below. This is what happens when the futures price is higher than the spot level, often an issue of near-term supply-demand imbalances. For the oil market, this is very bearish.

This past week, we have seen a slew of hawkish Fedspeak cross the wires. The messages coming from officials have been pretty straightforward. While the pace of tightening is likely to slow ahead, the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising rates. St. Louis President James Bullard noted that at a minimum, he sees rates around 5 – 5.25%.

In fact, this past week, newsflow from central bank officials has been helping to cool the decline in Treasury yields and bolster the US Dollar. A combination of global monetary tightening and a rising Greenback are working in tandem to depress oil prices. This is despite recent efforts from OPEC+ members to reduce output ahead.

Crude Oil Futures Front-Month Spread

Crude Oil Futures Front-Month Spread

Chart Created in TradingView

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Watch out for Sentiment

Monday’s Asia-Pacific trading session is looking fairly light. New Zealand credit card spending will cross the wires at 2 GMT, but NZD/USD is likely awaiting this week’s RBNZ rate decision for its next big move. The cautious risk aversion from Friday’s Wall Street session may set a sour tone for markets to start things off. That may place crude oil prices at risk.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices have continued to make downside progress below an Ascending Triangle chart formation. The ultimate target of the triangle could set WTI on course to breach the September low at 76.281, exposing the 100% Fibonacci retracement level at 72.249. Otherwise, a turn back higher places the focus on the midpoint of the extension at 82.934.

How to Trade Oil
WTI Daily Chart

WTI Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
2022-11-16 00:00:00
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
2022-11-11 00:00:00
AUD/USD Falls Alongside Iron Ore and bitcoin as China Ramps Up Lockdown Measures
AUD/USD Falls Alongside Iron Ore and bitcoin as China Ramps Up Lockdown Measures
2022-11-10 00:00:00
USD/CNH Upside Eases Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Asia-Pacific Outlook
USD/CNH Upside Eases Ahead of Chinese Economic Data: Asia-Pacific Outlook
2022-11-09 00:00:00
