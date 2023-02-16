 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Trapped in the Range as US Dollar Takes off Elsewhere. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-16 04:30:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD
2023-02-16 08:54:58
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Aim for Worst Month Since June 2021 as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
2023-02-15 14:30:38
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: CPI Miss Confirms Cooling UK Inflation, GBP on Offer
2023-02-15 07:34:58
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Looks to UK Inflation Data for Directional Bias
2023-02-14 20:10:31
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setup: How Much More Upside in USD/JPY?
2023-02-16 07:30:00
Euro Trapped in the Range as US Dollar Takes off Elsewhere. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-16 04:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Crude oil prices dismissive of higher stockpiles.
  • Higher demand projections driving crude oil but USD rebound may limit upside potential.
  • Bear flag remains in focus but a long way to go before we see breakout potential.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Brent crude oil is tracking higher this Thursday despite a large stockpile in the U.S. as reflected by the weekly API and EIA crude oil stock change report. The overshadowing factor comes from OPEC and the IEA revision to their demand forecasts for 2023. Higher than previously expected demand is driving crude oil bulls as optimism from China’s re-opening has given a boost to the demand-side.

From a USD perspective, there has been lots going on this week from sticky inflation figures (CPI report) to exceptional retail sales data. Unfortunately for the greenback, the information has not transferred through to the Dollar Index (DXY) in a significant manner but today’s host of Fed speakers could continue to push the hawkish rhetoric and buoy the dollar. Building permits and PPI data are the only high impact events for today but focus will also be given to the jobless claims data to see whether the recent stellar Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) release is substantiated. The dollar is also being weighed down by an aggressive ECB and volatility may extend through to today with ECB officials featuring on the economic calendar as well.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily Brent crude chart above remains within the developing bear flag chart pattern (green) holding above the 85.00 psychological support handle. Being a bearish continuation pattern, the bias will naturally be skewed to the downside which could come from a stronger dollar later today.

Key resistance levels:

  • $90.00
  • $87.28

Key support levels:

  • $85.00
  • 50-day SMA
  • $82.38

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Aim for Worst Month Since June 2021 as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
Gold Prices Aim for Worst Month Since June 2021 as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-16 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Battered in the Aftermath of US CPI
2023-02-15 14:30:38
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
Gold Prices Looked Past an Inflation Beat, But Broader Outlook Remains Bearish
2023-02-15 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023