 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
USDCAD Breaks Lower as Rate Forecasts Shift Out of Fed’s Favor
2023-01-09 20:00:12
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Increase Short Bets as CPI Nears
2023-01-10 00:00:00
Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
2023-01-09 12:30:10
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Rallies on US Dollar Weakness
2023-01-09 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen at Crossroads as US Dollar Sinks on Fed Comments. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-10 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
More View More
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus

Warren Venketas, Analyst

WTI CRUDE OIL (CLc1) TALKING POINTS

  • All eyes will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell later today on his comments around interest rates and tackling inflation.
  • Will the API crude oil stock change report maintain it’s upward path?
  • $75 resistance handle defended by bears.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

WTI crude oil is coming under pressure this Tuesday morning ahead of the European session on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar. The dollar upside grew from yesterday’s Fed speakers including the Fed’s Bostic and Daly who reinforced their outlook for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates to 5% and beyond after which they expect a hold before tapering off. Fed funds futures have shown a lack of conviction for this +5% mark as of yet with the terminal priced in at 4.953% currently. It will be interesting to see whether last week’s decline in wage pressures from the Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report will translate over to the upcoming U.S. CPI release which could then cement a 25bps rate hike for February leaving the dollar vulnerable to further downside. From a crude oil perspective, a weaker dollar may give WTI crude the impetus it needs to push above the $75 per barrel mark once more.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar (see below) for today is relatively light but should provide some volatility around Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. The focus will be on whether or not he supports the views of the Fed’s Daly and Bostic which may leave crude oil on the backfoot. The trading day for crude oil will close off via the API crude oil stock change figure which has been increasing since mid-December 2022. Another push higher could leave WTI lagging.

Chinese imports of crude oil have also been reported to rise but has not followed through to crude oil pricing at this point however, Chinese re-opening optimism is still a critical factor for crude oil prices and until such time as more clarity around fiscal stimulus and COVID concerns are gained, crude may remain relatively subdued.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

WTI CRUDE DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily WTI crude oil price action is finding strong resistance at the psychological $75/barrel handle. This has been the case for the last few daily candles including long upper wicks on two of the prior candle closes. Traditionally, a long upper wick points to subsequent downside which could give bears some motivation.

Key resistance levels:

  • 80.00
  • 76.69
  • 75.00

Key support levels:

  • 73.36
  • 72.50

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
2023-01-09 12:30:10
Gold Fundamental Price Outlook: XAU/USD Primed for the Next Leg Higher
Gold Fundamental Price Outlook: XAU/USD Primed for the Next Leg Higher
2023-01-08 12:00:03
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Battered by USD Strength Ahead of NFP Report
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Battered by USD Strength Ahead of NFP Report
2023-01-05 15:30:14
Brent Crude Technical Update: Rising Wedge Breakdown Favors Downside
Brent Crude Technical Update: Rising Wedge Breakdown Favors Downside
2023-01-04 12:24:15
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jan 10, 2023