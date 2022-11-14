 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Tough Barrier Ahead
2022-11-14 07:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After Fed Clarification. Has the DXY Index Peaked?
2022-11-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge nor Safe Haven
2022-11-14 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 26, 2022 when USD/JPY traded near 114.72.
2022-11-14 08:23:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After Fed Clarification. Has the DXY Index Peaked?
2022-11-14 06:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent

Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Attention on OPEC monthly oil report (MOMR) later today.
  • Dollar weakness looks to be fading after CPI aftermath.
  • Rising wedge still in play.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil prices remained steady this Monday after pushing higher last week citing declining U.S. inflation. Oil markets will be focused on the monthly OPEC report today with the previous October rendition highlighting slowing global growth, declining demand forecasts and reduced supply. Thus far in 2022, OPEC+ nations as a whole have been undershooting on the production side and according to an OPEC+ delegate may look to adjust quotas once more to accurately reflect capacity.

The U.S. dollar is trading higher this morning as markets digest economic data from last week. Since then, Fed speakers have reiterated the importance against the fight on inflation and although the pace of interest rates hikes may be moderated, this does not mean a pause or reversal of the hawkish narrative. With this in mind, the USD should remain elevated over the next few months.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Other than the OPEC report later this evening, there are mostly low impact events scheduled for today (see economic calendar below) but we could see the Fed’s Brainard emphasize the focus on tackling inflationary pressures considering she is a known to be skewed to the hawkish camp.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART -UNDATED

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily brent crude price action remains within the emergent rising wedge chart formation (black) but above the psychological 95.00 support handle. Short-term there could be a re-test of this level towards the lower bound of the wedge.

Key resistance levels:

  • Wedge resistance
  • 100.00

Key support levels:

  • 95.00
  • Wedge support
  • 90.00

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 68% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short term positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge nor Safe Haven
