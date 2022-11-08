 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Dollar Collapse Paused and S&P 500 Unsure as Extreme Volatility Confronts CPI Wait
2022-11-08 04:45:02
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Bottomed?
2022-11-08 07:00:00
British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues
2022-11-07 17:30:20
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Demand-side forecasts take a hit once more after Chinese COVID-19 fears recommence.
  • U.S. midterms in focus.
  • Brent crude prices remain within rising wedge.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil prices have been marginally curtailed this morning after Chinese health officials reiterated this importance of their ‘zero-COVID’ policies, suppressing optimism around a Chinese reopening. This has left commodity prices largely in the red while a stronger USD adds to downside momentum.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

U.S. midterm elections are this main focus for today and much talk has centered around a possible gridlock within the government leaving future policies extremely difficult to pass from either Democrats or Republicans. The importance of this could surface in 2023 should inflation subside and the economy requires fiscal stimulus. Because this is unlikely to pass through congress in a divided government, the responsibility almost has to fall on the Fed to cut interest rates in order to stimulate the economy. In theory this should weaken the greenback giving added support to crude oil prices.

Later this evening, API weekly stock data (see economic calendar below) is due and after last weeks surprise decline, another slip could give brent crude some support.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART -UNDATED

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily brent crude price action shows a developing rising wedge chart formation (yellow). The RSI reading suggests slowing bullish momentum but still has room to push higher depending on the upcoming fundamental catalysts discussed above. Traditionally, a rising wedge points to impending downside after a bullish consolidation but confirmation needs to come from a candle break and close below wedge support which is a long way away at this point.

Key resistance levels:

  • 100.00
  • Wedge resistance

Key support levels:

  • 95.00/100-day EMA (yellow)

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 56% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short term positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
2022-11-08 04:00:00
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
2022-11-07 08:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude