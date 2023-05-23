 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: US Dollar Strength Weighs on EUR/USD, Euro Area PMIs Near
2023-05-22 11:34:36
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; Debt Ceiling, US PCE, Germany Ifo, UK Inflation, RBNZ, Australia Retail Sales
2023-05-21 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Creates a Range After Failing to Gain. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
2023-05-23 02:00:00
Gold Fades but Upside Still Favored as Debt-Limit Talks Hit Crunch Time
2023-05-22 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Markets Appear Cautious as 50-Day MA and 1.2400 Support Level Hold Firm
2023-05-22 10:00:28
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; Debt Ceiling, US PCE, Germany Ifo, UK Inflation, RBNZ, Australia Retail Sales
2023-05-21 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-22 14:05:32
More View More
Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?

Crude Oil Bumped Up on Hopes of a Debt Ceiling Deal. Will WTI Break the Range?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, Debt Ceiling, TOPIX, ASX 200, Federal Reserve - Talking Points

  • Crude oil gained some support with the prospect of a US debt ceiling solution
  • The Fed reminded markets that the rate path ahead is up for conjecture
  • If sentiment is assisted by the removal of debt uncertainties, will WTI rally?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Crude oil eked out small gains to start Tuesday after seemingly positive developments in the aftermath of talks between President Joe Bidden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Post the North American close, both parties said that a default is not on the cards. McCarthy went on to say that the discussion was “productive in areas where they have a difference of opinion.”

Wall Street futures are indicating a positive start to its cash session after a mixed Monday that saw the Nasdaq add 0.50% while the Dow Jones index slipped 0.42%. It seems that the big tech names within the Nasdaq continue to garner favour.

APAC equities are mostly in the red although Australia’s ASX 200 displayed a degree of buoyancy. Japan’s TOPIX index made a fresh 33-year high before retreating.

Currency markets have had a quiet Tuesday so far and appear to be in a holding pattern until the US debt situation is resolved.

Once it has been settled, attention may turn back toward the Federal Reserve and the rate path. Overnight saw several Fed speakers voice slightly different slants on where they see policy heading.

The mostly hawkish rhetoric came from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.

The less hawkish comments suggesting a pause in hikes came from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin deferred from pre-judging what the next decision will be at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon also warned that interest rates could go as high as 6 or 7%. He made similar comments back in February. The Fed funds target rate is currently 5.0 – 5.25% and the next meeting will be in mid-June.

Gold is treading water near US$ 1,960 an ounce and silver has also softened to be near US$ 23.56 an ounce.

The WTI futures contract is over US$ 72 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 76 bbl. Canadian wildfires continue to impact production output there.

The weekly US Energy Information Agency (EIA) data will be released on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched after last week’s surprise leap in oil inventory.

European and North American PMIs will be released today and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will be testifying on monetary policy.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI failed to overcome resistance at 73.93 last Friday when it made a high at 73.58 and these levels may continue to offer resistance.

The 34- and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is just above these levels and may lend resistance.

On the downside, support might reside at the breakpoints and prior lows of 69.41, 66.82, 66.12, 64.36, 63.64 and 62.43.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slides on Uncertainties While Japanese Yen Firms Despite Poor Data
US Dollar Slides on Uncertainties While Japanese Yen Firms Despite Poor Data
2023-05-22 05:00:00
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 23, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: May 23, 2023