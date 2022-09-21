Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-20 15:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
More View more
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?

Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, US Dollar, BoC, Fed, FOMC, AUD, Lithium - Talking Points

  • The Canadian Dollar appears vulnerable after a benign CPI
  • US Dollar strength can be seen across a number of markets, boosted by yields
  • All eyes on the FOMC rate hike today. Will it elevate USD/CAD further?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Canadian Dollar continues to remain under pressure ahead of today’s Fed meeting. USD/CAD is holding the gains seen in response to a miss on Canadian CPI yesterday.

The year-on-year figure of 7.0% and the month-on-month print of -0.3% were below expectations by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively. USD/CAD made a 2-year high at 1.3377 in Asian trade today.

The next Bank of Canada monetary policy decision is not due until 26th October and there will be another set of CPI data on the 19th of October.

Currency markets have been subdued so far, with the exception of a weaker Australian Dollar. Iron ore and other base metals declined today, dragging the commodity-exporting currency down.

In the rare earth space, lithium prices have gone ballistic after a record price received by Pilbara Mineral Limited this week in an auction for a shipment from Pilbara, the mineral-rich region of north-western Australia.

The price of $7,708 a ton for spodumene concentrate delivered to China is the highest on record. Spodumene is a partly processed form of lithium.

The Bank of Japan did an unscheduled intervention of bond buying today, maintaining the cap on 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) at 0.25%. USD/JPY is edging up toward 144.

The 10-year Treasury bond yield is at an 11-year high above 3.55% while the 2-year yield is at a 15-year peak above 3.95%.

The inversion of 40 basis points is nearing the 20-year record of -0.51% seen in August. The US Dollar (DXY) index is pressing toward the 20-year high seen earlier this month.

APAC equity markets appear a tad rudderless, having been pulled lower after a negative day on Wall Street.

Gold is languishing at 2-year lows near US$ 1,660 while crude oil is steady with the WTI futures contract around US$ 84 bbl, while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 90.70 bbl.

The US will see some data on home sales and mortgage applications, but the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will hold centre stage.

The market is mostly anticipating a 75 basis point lift, but the language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the decision is announced will be the key for markets going forward.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The 2-year high in USD/CAD saw the price outside the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. A close back inside the band may signal a potential pause or reversal in the bullish run.

Resistance could be at the October 2020 peak of 1.3390. On the downside, nearby support might be at the break points of 1.3224 and 1.3208.

USDCAD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Goes 1-on-1 with US Dollar as Markets Prep for Rate Hikes from Fed and Elsewhere
Euro Goes 1-on-1 with US Dollar as Markets Prep for Rate Hikes from Fed and Elsewhere
2022-09-20 05:00:00
Gold Price Softens Ahead of a Busy Week with Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ Meetings
Gold Price Softens Ahead of a Busy Week with Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ Meetings
2022-09-19 05:00:00
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
US Dollar Grinds Higher as the Canadian Dollar Drops. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-16 05:00:00
US Dollar Steadies the Ship While Speculation Swirls of Fed Hikes and BoJ Intervention
US Dollar Steadies the Ship While Speculation Swirls of Fed Hikes and BoJ Intervention
2022-09-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bullish