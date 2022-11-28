Can Germany’s Inflation Slow Down DAX’s Recovery?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
EUR/USD At Risk of Retreat Below 1.05 Key Level
2022-11-28 10:30:16
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Brent Dampened by China’s COVID, OPEC+ & U.S. Data to Follow
2022-11-28 08:58:59
Australian Dollar Blitzed by China Covid Concerns Souring Sentiment. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-11-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, FTSE 100, Dow Jones (DJI) Weighed Down by Risk Aversion
2022-11-28 16:45:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Gold
2022-11-27 16:00:15
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Treads Water as US Data Deluge Nears
2022-11-28 12:00:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-28 15:00:00
Dollar Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Lower as Dollar Gives Back Gains
2022-11-28 13:30:00
More View More
Can Germany’s Inflation Slow Down DAX’s Recovery?

Can Germany’s Inflation Slow Down DAX’s Recovery?

Zorrays Junaid, Contributor

Germany’s data release this week will highlight where the Eurozone and the DAX could be heading in the near-term future. Tomorrow’s CPI data for Germany will determine whether inflation has reached it’s peak and will reduce. This would allow the ECB to relax their hawkish stance. The market is currently priced in for another rate hike at best on 15th December or kept the same at 2%.

Should Germany’s data release worse than expected and inflation does not seem to be contained, we could expect a negative effect on the EURO and the DAX.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Zorrays Junaid
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DAX Daily timeframe – November 28th 2022

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared on TradingView by Zorrays Junaid

Since September 28th 2022 low at 11862, the DAX has appreciated up 22.83% up to last week Thursday. As it slowly approaches 14710 resistance area, I can see that the DAX’s rally is slowly running out of steam. The clues are on the chart.

One of them being the price action is going sideways since November 14th 2022 where DAX only appreciated in price by 0.90%. Secondly, the RSI momentum indicator has formed a clear divergence on the daily timeframe. As price formed a new high on November 24th, the RSI was formed a lower high. Finally, although the MACD is hovering in the bullish territory, we can see the MACD moving averages have crossed over to the downside.

If the price action will decline in a corrective manner, we may see price reduce to at least 23.6% to 38.2% retracement which confluences with the next support zone which is between 14000 - 13500. We potentially can see a bounce off the support area, the 200 day Moving Average and the upper bound of the ascending channel.

I think a correction at minimum is inevitable considering how extended the bullish rally is. If another leg to the downside is on the cards, then we could possibly witness a complete rotation to the downside.

--- Written by Zorrays Junaid, Contributor, DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40, FTSE 100, Dow Jones (DJI) Weighed Down by Risk Aversion
DAX 40, FTSE 100, Dow Jones (DJI) Weighed Down by Risk Aversion
2022-11-28 16:45:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-11-23 14:00:00
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022