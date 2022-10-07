British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Unemployment Rate Dips as Job Growth Stays Solid. What Now for Stocks, Dollar?
2022-10-07 12:40:04
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Under Pressure, USD Stands Tall as Sentiment Sours
2022-10-06 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-07 16:00:00
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-07 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data
2022-10-07 15:58:55
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-06 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
2022-10-07 08:11:15
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
More View more
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data

British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • U.S. NFP print keeps pound depressed.
  • UK labor data and U.S. inflation direct the economic calendar next week.
  • Long upper wick adds to GBP woes – weekly chart.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: BEARISH

The pound slipped on Friday after stronger than expected Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data retracing most of its weekly gains. This has added pressure on GBP considering the fragile state of UK fiscal policy measures. While the UK government attempts to stabilize bond markets after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cut announcement, sterling continues its bearish trajectory. The UK housing market is another area of concern with declining prices likely to accelerate as interest rates rise resulting in lesser demand.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Next week puts the UK labor market under the spotlight which has shown a trend of both unemployment and employment decreasing month-on-month. Wage growth will be a key metric to monitor from the release while the U.S. economic calendar will focus on inflation. Headline inflation (including food and energy) is set to fall mostly due to a slump in crude oil prices (September) with core projected to match 2022 highs in March.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

From a U.S. dollar perspective the ‘Fed pivot’ is unlikely after such stellar labor data so the fundamental setting currently favors the greenback.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD WEEKLY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Weekly GBP/USD price action is producing a long upper wick candle (yellow) which is traditionally linked with subsequent downside – should the candle close in this fashion. This echoes the fundamental backdrop above and could bring the psychological 1.1000 into question soon.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Dialing into the short-term daily chart, a confirmation close below 1.1000 may spark further selling towards the 1.0324 swing low. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now dipped below the midpoint 50 level indicative of an increase in bearish momentum leaving little in the way of bullish support from a technical standpoint.

Key resistance levels:

  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 1.1500/50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 1.1000
  • 1.0324
  • 1.0000

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently 57% LONG on GBP/USD (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Unemployment Rate Dips as Job Growth Stays Solid. What Now for Stocks, Dollar?
Unemployment Rate Dips as Job Growth Stays Solid. What Now for Stocks, Dollar?
2022-10-07 12:40:04
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
2022-10-07 08:11:15
AUD/USD Rate Eyes September Low with US NFP Report on Tap
AUD/USD Rate Eyes September Low with US NFP Report on Tap
2022-10-07 00:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude
GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bullish