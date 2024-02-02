British Pound Weekly Forecast: Rare BoE Vote Split Will Continue to Provide Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent, WTI Update: Oil on Track for Sizeable Weekly Loss
2024-02-02 09:12:47
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Smash Estimates, Gold Slumps
2024-02-02 13:56:17
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Shape Near-Term Trend, Setup on XAU/USD
2024-02-01 21:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Rare BoE Vote Split Will Continue to Provide Support

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Rare BoE Vote Split Will Continue to Provide Support

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Neutral

  • GBP/USD posted modest gains last week
  • Both the Bank of England and Federal Reserve pushed back on rate-cut hopes
  • The coming week’s scheduled data won’t change much there

Download our complimentary Q1 2024 British Pound Technical and Fundamental Report

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound was boosted last week by the widest split for sixteen years. on the Bank of England’s interest-rate-setting committee.

The key bank rate was held at 5.25%, as more or less everyone had expected on February 1. However, there was a three-way split on the Monetary Policy Committee for the first time since 2016. Six members wanted to leave rates alone, two wanted to increase them again and one wanted a cut.

For the markets’ part, investors still seem pretty sure that the next move, when it comes, will be a reduction. But it’s clear that the central bank is in no hurry there, and that current settings could well endure into the second half of 2024.

Sterling might well have garnered more support against the United States Dollar than it did from this prospect. However last week also saw the Federal Reserve evince its own reluctance to slash borrowing costs early. This saw the Dollar gain as market forecasts for a rate cut Stateside were also pushed back.

So that’s where we are on both sides of GBP/USD. Interest rates are at multi-decade highs, and markets are still reasonably certain that when they move they’ll fall, but the timing of that fall is still dependent on the data.

The coming week will bring neither major central bank action or much in the way of first-tier data. Given that it’s hard to see any break in Sterling’s broad trading range against the Dollar, in place since mid-December.

Sadly these days it’s necessary to keep an eye on Gaza, the Red Sea, and Ukraine. Any risk aversion they generate could favor the Dollar rather than Sterling. However, geopolitical risk events are unpredictable. Based on what we know, it must be another neutral call for Sterling this week.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Created Using TradingView

Learn how to trade GBP/USD with our free guide

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The trading range between December 28’s four-month peak of 1.28288 and the intraday lows of January 3 and 17 at 1.26007 remains dominant. Just above the lower bound comes support at the first Fibonacci retracement of the rise from October’s lows to last December’s highs. That comes in at 1.26316. Above that the psychological prop of 1.27 is also important, with sterling showing a tendency to oscillate around that mark which bears watching.

The 50-day moving average could also be an important short-term indicator, particularly concerning Sterling’s ability to remain above it. It has come uncomfortably close to the market of late and now offers support at 1.26726. Any daily close below that could presage deeper falls and possibly a downside range break.

Sterling bulls will need to top the last significant high of 1.27644 if they’re going to attack the range top convincingly. That was the intraday peak of December 27.

GBP has spent the last four months at what are by the standards of the past year quite elevated levels against the Dollar. Much of this is no doubt explained away by the markets’ fundamental interest rate views, and the idea that the US is more advanced in its inflation fight than the UK. While that view sticks, GBP/USD seems likely to hold up.

--By David Cottle For DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD at the Mercy of the Fed, BoE and NFP Ahead
US Dollar Forecast: USD at the Mercy of the Fed, BoE and NFP Ahead
2024-01-28 06:00:36
Euro (EUR/USD) Weekly Outlook: Important GDP, Jobs and Inflation Data on the Docket Next Week
Euro (EUR/USD) Weekly Outlook: Important GDP, Jobs and Inflation Data on the Docket Next Week
2024-01-27 06:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Could BoE Sound More Comfy With Rate Cuts?
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Could BoE Sound More Comfy With Rate Cuts?
2024-01-26 18:30:05
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Tempered Rate Cut Bets Pose a Headwind
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Tempered Rate Cut Bets Pose a Headwind
2024-01-20 18:00:37
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024