British Pound Weekly Forecast: No News Could Be Good News For Bulls

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
2024-02-23 09:21:34
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-02-22 10:38:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-02-22 18:05:00
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: No News Could Be Good News For Bulls

British Pound Weekly Forecast: No News Could Be Good News For Bulls

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Forecast: Bullish

  • GBP/USD has been steadier than the UK data alone might suggest
  • The market still thinks rate cuts are coming, but there’s no sign they’re coming soon
  • That thesis should support Sterling in a data-light week
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

There are few signs in the last week’s trading that the British Pound’s home economy has been on something of a roller-coaster ride in terms of what the data are telling us.

It’s only about a week ago that official growth figures unexpectedly showed that the United Kingdom entered a technical recession in the final three months of 2023. And already there seems a good chance that it’s going to be an extremely mild recession by historical standards. Indeed, it might already be over.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested as much in his testimony before Parliament on February 20, and the most recent of the closely-watched purchasing Managers Index series found private-sector optimism at a two-year high.

So, the Bank of England has a fine balancing act to pull off this year, to nurture recovery while snuffing out stubborn inflation at the same time. Sterling markets still think on balance that its next move on interest rate will be a reduction from the current, sixteen-year peaks. However, that might not come for some time, Bailey declared himself ‘comfortable’ with the markets’ view on rate cuts, but when they arrive, and how deep they’ll be, remain open questions.

That’s the domestic backdrop Sterling is likely to be left with as a new week gets underway.

There’s very little on the local data slate likely to move the Pound this week, and the Bank of England won’t set rates again until late March.

This is likely to leave GBP/USD very much at the mercy of what happens on the USD side of things, and there is more scope for movement there. First-tier US numbers on tap in the coming days include durable goods orders, a second official look at Gross Domestic Product for the end of last year and, perhaps most crucially, the latest inflation roundup from the Personal Consumption and Expenditure series.

The core inflation rate here was an annualized 2.9% last time. The market is looking for gradual reductions which would, presumably, keep the prospect of lower US rates very much alive. On the assumption that this week’s US figures won’t hit this theory too hard, it’s a bullish call for the Pound this week.

Learn how to trade economic data and events with our complimentary guide:

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

GBPUSD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

GBP/USD has been confined to a broad trading range since November, bounded to the downside by retracement support at 1.24593 and the top by December 28’s peak of 1.28629. Within that band, the range has narrowed considerably since early February and, while the former range base remains in place, the current top comes in at 1.26938 which now acts as near-term resistance.

Notably, the longer-term uptrend from mid-September 2022 is now coming back into view for this market. It’s currently some way below at 1.24532 but Sterling’s range trade if unbroken will bring it into play this week. It will be interesting to see what occurs should the Pound fall below this line.

Second retracement support doesn’t come in until 1.20857. That looks safe enough even if the current range breaks down, but the uncommitted may want to wait and see if that downtrend does break.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Forecast: Metals Challenged by Stronger USD, Delayed Rate Cuts
Gold, Silver Forecast: Metals Challenged by Stronger USD, Delayed Rate Cuts
2024-02-17 18:00:13
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY - Analysis and Forecasts
Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY - Analysis and Forecasts
2024-02-17 06:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data-Drought Could See Further GBPUSD Slips
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data-Drought Could See Further GBPUSD Slips
2024-02-16 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Price Action Setups
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Price Action Setups
2024-02-11 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024