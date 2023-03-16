 Skip to Content
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Cable will be driven by risk sentiment in the coming days.
  • Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the UK will avoid a recession.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Financial markets are taking a breather in early turnover today after yesterday’s flight to quality. The rollover of banking fears from the US to Europe prompted a widespread, and at times fairly indiscriminate, dumping of risk assets, will haven assets such as the US dollar, US Treasuries, gold, and the Japanese Yen all picked up strong bids. The risk tone in the market today has been helped by news the beleaguered banking group Credit Suisse has been thrown a 50 billion Swiss Franc lifeline by the Swiss National Bank to shore up its balance sheet. At one stage yesterday, the CDS market was pricing in a near 50% chance of Credit Swiss defaulting. With the market slightly calmer today, the US dollar has moved lower allowing a range of USD pairs, including cable, to push higher.

Later in the session today, ECB President Lagarde will announce the central bank’s latest monetary policy decision. At the last meeting, Ms. Lagarde said that there would be a 50bp hike today but this must now come into question against a background of financial stress and potential contagion.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Wednesday’s UK Spring Budget was overlooked as the fast-moving events and movements in the marketplace took center stage. Chancellor Hunt did say that the UK would avoid recession in 2023 and that inflation would fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of 2022 to 2.9% by the end of the year. While still above the central bank’s target of 2%, this sharp fall will give the Bank of England the ability to pare back on further rate hikes if required.

UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession

Next week is a big week for cable traders with the FOMC rate decision on March 22 and the Bank of England’s next policy meeting on March 23. Current market thinking on what each central bank will do is mixed and changing all the time, so the only thing that can be guaranteed next week is further volatility.

Lessons for Traders on Extreme Volatility from 2017 and the Summer of 2014

Cable is moving higher today after yesterday’s sell-off and trades on either side of 1.2100. The short-term bearish channel remains in play and the CCI indicator shows the pair in overbought territory. The move higher however has been supported by both the 20- and 200-day moving average, and a confirmed break of the 50-dma, currently at 1.2137 could see the pair test Tuesday’s 1.2204 high.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – March 16, 2023

image1.png

All Charts via TradingView

Get My Guide

What is your view on the GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

