British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: ECB vs Fed Continues Next Week, EUR/USD Seeks Breakout
2023-01-22 08:00:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2023-01-23 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
2023-01-23 11:00:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-23 01:59:00
More View More
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight

British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • US dollar index tests June 2022 lows.
  • Cable may have further to go.
  • Retail sentiment is bullish.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at the February 1 FOMC meeting and by a further 25 basis points at the next meeting in March, according to the latest CME Fed Fund data. The US central bank is then seen holding rates steady until Q4 when rate cuts are now being priced in. Compared to market predictions from one to two months ago, the market is betting that the Fed is going to slow monetary tightening in the weeks and months ahead.

image1.png

This perceived change in US monetary policy has hit the US dollar hard since late October last year. The move lower has been constant with any small upticks being sold into. The DXY is now sitting on multi-month support and a confirmed break lower will see the US dollar index test sub-100 prices.

US Dollar Index (DXY) – January 23, 2023

image2.png

For all central bank policy decision dates see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

There are two high-importance data releases in the US this week, the first look at US Q4 GDP on Thursday, followed by Core PCE on Friday. These two releases will steer cable over the short term. The UK economic docket is slightly quieter and attention will turn to the current round of industrial action hitting the UK and the perceived thawing of UK/EU relations over the NI protocol. If a compromise can be found between the two sides, this should give both the Euro and the British Pound a mild boost.

GBP/USD is currently changing hands around 1.2400 after having tested, and rejected, the December multi-month high at 1.2447. This level remains in play and it is likely that cable will make another run at it soon. The moving average set-up is bullish and with little resistance between 1.2247 and 1.2667, traders are likely to push GBP/USD higher. The CCI indicator is in oversold territory, so a reset of this indicator may be needed before cable rallies further.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – January 23, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% -2% 7%
Weekly -9% 17% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trader Bias Is Bullish

Retail trader data show 36.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.76 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.25% higher than yesterday and 17.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.02% higher than yesterday and 28.54% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
2023-01-23 08:30:46
Euro Weekly Outlook: ECB vs Fed Continues Next Week, EUR/USD Seeks Breakout
Euro Weekly Outlook: ECB vs Fed Continues Next Week, EUR/USD Seeks Breakout
2023-01-22 08:00:11
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
2023-01-20 12:00:20
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
2023-01-20 10:28:59
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023