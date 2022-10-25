 Skip to content
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Challenging Major Resistance Ahead of ECB
2022-10-25 13:00:49
2022-10-25 13:00:49
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China's Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
2022-10-25 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China's Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
2022-10-25 05:00:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast into Earnings
2022-10-25 14:30:13
2022-10-25 14:30:13
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
2022-10-24 23:00:00
News
XAU/USD Likely to Remain Rangebound Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2022-10-25 10:29:52
2022-10-25 10:29:52
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA
2022-10-25 01:00:10
2022-10-25 01:00:10
News
British Pound News: GBP Keenly Awaits Rishi Sunak Official Appointment and Address, Possible Cabinet Reshuffle on the Cards?
2022-10-25 07:59:11
2022-10-25 07:59:11
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Eyes Ascending Triangle as Retail Traders Go Long
2022-10-25 00:00:00
2022-10-25 00:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China's Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
2022-10-25 05:00:00
Bitcoin Prices Lag Behind Tech Heavy Nasdaq Ahead of Major Earnings

Bitcoin Prices Lag Behind Tech Heavy Nasdaq Ahead of Major Earnings

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin News and Analysis

  • Bitcoin prices flat while NASDAQ, S&P and DJI rise.
  • BTC/USD oblivious to fundamental risks as technical levels hold.
  • US tech giants prepare for the release of Q3 earnings. Stocks head higher despite rising recession fears and a slump in US consumer confidence.
As the longer-term downtrend remains constructive below the 2017 high of $19666, Bitcoin volatility has subsided, driving price action into a narrow range. With US Dollar dominance driving sentiment throughout the year, Fed rate hikes and diminishing growth forecasts have remained the primary catalyst for risk assets.

However, with major tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet expected to release Q3 earnings later today, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) will be reporting earnings tomorrow while Apple and Amazon remain on Thursday's agenda.

While resilient earnings boosting NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones, Bitcoin has failed to make any major moves outside of the recent range.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Provided that bears manage to drive prices below the 18000 psychological level, a retest of the June low at 17592.78 and a break of 16000 could pave the way for bearish continuation back towards 14000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-hour Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Bitcoin Key Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 18183 (Current monthly low)R1: 19666 (Dec 2017 high)
S2: 17792.1 (78.6% Fib 2020 – 2021 move)R2: 20000 (Psych level)
S3: 17592.78 (June low)R3: 22718 (September high)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

Rates

Bitcoin