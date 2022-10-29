 Skip to content
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC, ETH, Dogecoin Upside Face Risky Week Ahead

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC, ETH, Dogecoin Upside Face Risky Week Ahead

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin Outlook: Neutral

  • Bitcoin bullish momentum drives BTC/USD higher while Dollar strength subsides
  • Ethereum posts double-digit gains - earning season and economic data provide mixed reactions
  • Dogecoin skyrockets around 39% after Elon Musk completes Twitter deal

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin, Ethereum and their altcoin counterparts ripped through resistance, driving the cryptocurrency market capitalization back above $1 Trillion.

With earnings season and economic data driving both volatility and sentiment, BTC/USD pushed through $20000 while Ethereum held onto double-digit gains.

While fundamental factors continue to get priced in, Dogecoin was another altcoin that enjoyed an impressive rally this week. After Elon Musk successfully completed the highly anticipated Twitter deal, Doge rose by approximately 39% before peaking at a weekly high 0.08857.

Elon Musk Tweets: The Impact of social media on Markets

Meanwhile, after weeks of trading in a narrow range, a bullish breakout allowed BTC and ETH bulls to gain traction, prices higher.

Although USD strength and rising recession fears have been weighing on major cryptocurrency since November last year, a rejection of technical support has assisted in temporarily muting the downward move.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

While Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt to gain traction, the week ahead could pose additional threats to risk assets.

With a Fed rate decision, ISM manufacturing data and NFP (non-farm payrolls) on next week’s economic docket, any surprises by the Fed or Bank of England could provide an additional catalyst for price action.

image1.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

Bitcoin Key Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 19666 (Current monthly low)R1: 21022
S2: 18883R2: 22700
S3: 17792.1 (78.6% Fib 2020 – 2021 move)R3: 24000

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

