Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Latest: Struggling to Reclaim Recent Highs Despite Debt Talk Optimism

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
EUR/USD on Meltdown Watch, Nasdaq 100 Holds Steadfast After Bullish Breakout
2023-05-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Risk of Further Downside Below the Psychological $2000 Mark
2023-05-17 11:00:05
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields
2023-05-17 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man’s Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Latest: Struggling to Reclaim Recent Highs Despite Debt Talk Optimism

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Latest: Struggling to Reclaim Recent Highs Despite Debt Talk Optimism

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin edges higher but price action lacks conviction.
  • US debt ceiling talks may provide the next driver.
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

US President Joe Biden is ‘confident that we’ll get an agreement on the budget’ after talks yesterday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the looming debt ceiling and possible US debt default. Republican McCarthy added to the positive tone of the meeting saying that ‘we’ve already taken default off the table’ and that the ‘structure of how we negotiate has improved’. The more optimistic tone between the two sides boosted risk markets on Wednesday. The US dollar continued its recent push higher, the Nasdaq posted a fresh nine-month high, while the S&P 500 nears levels last seen back in late August.

While the debt ceiling talks gave risk markets, in general, a push higher, Bitcoin was also helped by news yesterday that Tether, the largest asset-backed stablecoin, would invest up to 15% of its net profit into Bitcoin on a monthly basis. Tether recently announced a net profit of around $1.5 billion.

The cryptocurrency market joined the move higher with Bitcoin bouncing off support around $26, 600. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently changing hands around the $27,400 level. While higher prices may be seen in the coming weeks, the latest move higher lacks conviction and remains vulnerable to a short-term sell-off. The previously mentioned support level around $26,600 needs to hold if BTC/USD is to push higher as there is little in the way of any technical support before $24,255 comes into view if selling persists. If the move higher continues, resistance from the 20- and 50-day moving averages, currently at $27, 957 and $28,446 respectively needs to be broken to allow a re-test of the recent $30,000 double-top.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – May 18, 2023

image1.png

The Ethereum/Bitcoin chart is at an interesting spot with 0.06787 proving difficult to break while the 20- and 50-day moving averages are currently providing support around 0.06630. This narrow range is likely to break soon.

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Spread Daily Chart – May 18, 2023

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Back Above $2,100 as Sales Fears Subside
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Back Above $2,100 as Sales Fears Subside
2023-04-14 13:00:06
Will Systemic Risks Make or Break Bitcoin in Q2?
Will Systemic Risks Make or Break Bitcoin in Q2?
2023-04-08 03:00:00
Bitcoin Poised for a Breakout as Possibility of a Demand Surge Grows
Bitcoin Poised for a Breakout as Possibility of a Demand Surge Grows
2023-04-06 18:29:06
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Breaks Higher as Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Breaks Higher as Shanghai Upgrade Nears
2023-04-04 14:32:38
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: May 18, 2023