Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Posts a Six-Week High on Positive News Flow

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Cautiously Higher As Mr Powell Heads to Capitol Hill
2023-06-21 12:30:16
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Looks to Powell
2023-06-21 07:53:18
Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell’s Testimony, Key Support in Peril
2023-06-20 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Core Inflation Breaches 7% as Headline Beats Estimates, GBP/USD Bid
2023-06-21 06:25:49
BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain
2023-06-20 17:01:40
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Entrenched in Strong Uptrend amid Hawkish Powell
2023-06-21 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-20 14:03:30
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Posts a Six-Week High on Positive News Flow

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Posts a Six-Week High on Positive News Flow

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Will BlackRock’s BTC spot ETF get the SEC seal of approval?
  • Bitcoin eyes $30k and higher.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Last week’s application by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, for a Bitcoin spot ETF, sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market. While there have been several, unsuccessful, applications made to the SEC for a spot ETF, the very fact that BlackRock’s name is on the SEC filing is seen by some as a signal of growing mainstream acceptance of the cryptocurrency space. According to some media articles, BlackRock’s success rate when applying for ETFs is 575-1, leaving many in the market hopeful that one of the mainstream financial titans will get the thumbs up from the regulator. A spot Bitcoin ETF offers direct exposure to Bitcoin and is different from the already available BTC futures ETF that is tied to the futures market.

BlackRock’s SEC Application

Another layer of positive mainstream news was also announced this week when it was revealed that EDX Markets, a digital asset marketplace backed by a host of Wall Street’s finest, including Citadel Securities, Charles Schwab, and Fidelity Digital Assets, had successfully launched after the completion of a funding round with new equity partners. According to the press release, the company will launch EDX Clearing later this year to settle trades on EDX Markets.

Digital Asset Platform EDX Markets Begins Trading and Completes New Funding Round

After a period of sideways trading, Bitcoin has picked up sharply over the last couple of days and is trading at its highest level in six weeks. The cryptocurrency market has been under pressure over the last few weeks from the regulators with the SEC issuing lawsuits against crypto-giants Binance and Coinbase. This week’s rally has broken the recent negative trend by breaking a series of lower highs, with BTC/USD now eyeing $30k ahead of the April 14 high of $31k. Above here, $32.4k comes into view, a level last seen in June 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – June 21, 2023

image1.png

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch
Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2023-06-20 18:35:00
Bitcoin & Ethereum Slide as Fed Signals Higher Rates: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Setups
Bitcoin & Ethereum Slide as Fed Signals Higher Rates: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Setups
2023-06-15 06:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slides as the SEC Now Charges Coinbase After Indicting Binance on Monday
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Slides as the SEC Now Charges Coinbase After Indicting Binance on Monday
2023-06-06 13:24:37
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Limps as Ripple (XRP/USD) Eyes Further Gains
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Limps as Ripple (XRP/USD) Eyes Further Gains
2023-05-31 15:04:01
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: Jun 21, 2023