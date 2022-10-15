Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-14 11:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Can XAU/USD Bears Break Critical Support?
2022-10-14 20:00:00
Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-14 00:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces Key Technical Breaks but GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCNH the True Risk Measures
2022-10-15 03:00:02
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Stalls as Kwarteng Resigns and PM U-Turns
2022-10-14 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces Key Technical Breaks but GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCNH the True Risk Measures
2022-10-15 03:00:02
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

Bitcoin, Ethereum – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin rolling over after robust Thursday rally, Fib support eyed
  • Ethereum finds support around $1200, remains constrained
  • Macroeconomic environment continues to drive price
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin and Ethereum Outlook: Neutral

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to trade within well-defined ranges as other risk assets remain under pressure following this week’s CPI print. Risk broadly remains under pressure as the macroeconomic outlook continues to worsen. The hot CPI print this week has seen the market once again re-price Fed rate hike expectations, which has further stoked fears of a potential recession.

While equity benchmarks made fresh YTD lows in the maelstrom of price action that followed Thursday’s CPI print, Bitcoin and Ethereum both managed to remain within their well-defined channels. Post-CPI lows were subsequently bought up in a puzzling reversal throughout all of risk during Thursday’s session. Bitcoin appears to be earning it’s title as an “uncorrelated risk asset,” as it deviates away from mirroring the price action of the Nasdaq 100.

Bitcoin 2 Hour Chart

image1.png

Chart created with TradingView

Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Following Thursday morning’s premarket sell-off, Bitcoin found buyers on a dip into the support zone above $18000. As was the case with most risk assets, Bitcoin staged a stunning rally in the latter half of the session, trading back above pre-CPI levels. Friday’s strong risk-off tone saw Bitcoin give back some of those gains, as price fell toward fib support at $19225.

Bitcoin remains stuck in a defined range between $18200 and $20400, with neither bulls nor bears being able to take the “kill shot” thus far. Bitcoin’s inability to define a trend lately is something to take note of, as it appears to remain immune (for the moment) from the carnage across global financial markets. While price may ultimately be headed lower in the longer-run as we head toward recession, I favor continued chop in the near-term as market participants trade from data point to data point.

Ethereum 2 Hour Chart

image2.png

Chart created with TradingView

Ethereum (ETHUSD)

Ethereum largely falls into the same boat as Bitcoin, in that chop has dominated recent price action. While the decline on Thursday was much more stark in Ethereum than Bitcoin, ETHUSD firmly retraced the 7.7% CPI decline within hours. Price has traded back above key support at $1270, after finding buyers last week below $1160.

Ethereum has notably struggled following the completion of the long awaited network upgrade called “the merge,” with the upgrade proving to be a “sell the news” type of event. Having found its feet once again, Ethereum may look to test the Oct. 6th swing high around $1385 should any bids into risk assets materialize in the near-term. Should bearish pressure remain, we may revert to knocking on the door of support at $1270.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?
2022-10-14 09:30:28
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
2022-10-11 15:00:17
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 08:00:40
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
$100 Million Stolen From Binance in Hack, Bitcoin Brushes Off the News
2022-10-08 00:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum