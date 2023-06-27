 Skip to Content
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-27 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
News
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
News
Australian Dollar Boosted by Soft US Dollar and Rosy China Outlook. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-06-27 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Explosive Breakout. What Now?
2023-06-26 15:10:00
Australian Dollar Boosted by Soft US Dollar and Rosy China Outlook. Higher AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Fed, China, USD/JPY, Russia, Crude Oil - Talking Points

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar found firmer footing on Tuesday with regional sentiment seemingly buoyed despite a soft lead from Wall Street.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished their cash session lower by 0.04%, 0.45% and 1.16% respectively.

US interest rate markets pushed back the timeline on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, with the first such move now being priced in for early 2024.

Treasury yields are generally slightly higher along the curve today with the notable exception being the 2-year note that has dipped below 4.70%.

The US Dollar is generally weaker across the board so far with the high beta Aussie and Kiwi Dollars being the main beneficiaries.

Washington announced that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be visiting Beijing in July in further signs that the sometimes-frosty Sino-US relations might be thawing.

In a speech today, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hinted toward more measures to boost the world’s second-largest economy.

The People’s Bank of China set the Yuan stronger than anticipated at the fixing and this seemed to help sentiment in the region.

The mainland CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) got a lift and it appeared to underpin Australia’s ASX 200. Japanese and South Korean indices are trading in the red.

USD/JPY continues to trade near its 7-month peak despite the reappointment last week of Masato Kanda as Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs.

The role oversees the FX market and in particular, if and when intervention will take place. Under his watch in late 2022, USD/JPY turned from its high above 150 in the aftermath of Japanese intervention.

The bank is yet to physically intervene in 2023 although some jawboning has begun as the price inched through the 140s.

In other geopolitical news overnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the Wagner group as traitors. The Russian situation does not appear to have impacted markets too dramatically so far.

Energy commodities are mostly relatively contained so far this week. Crude oil is steady with the WTI futures contract near US$ 70 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 74.50 bbl. Gold is trading at just under US$ 1,940.

Looking ahead, the US will see durable goods orders and Canada will get a CPI print for May.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS - WEEKLY CHART

The weekly chart reveals that a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick formation was created by the price action at the end of last week. It could suggest that a reversal might be unfolding and bearish momentum may evolve.

Potential resistance could be in the 0.6800 – 0.6820 area ahead of the previous peaks of 0.7011 and 0.7030 and of a cluster zone of possible resistance in the 0.0.7137 – 0.7157 area.

Support could be at the breakpoints of 0.6574 and 0.6565 or the late May low of 0.6458.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

