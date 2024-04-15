Aussie Dollar Plummets Amid Conflict Escalations and Chinese GDP Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
Euro’s Outlook Darkens on Dovish ECB, Geopolitical Risks – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-04-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
British Pound Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2024-04-11 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
2024-04-15 13:39:49
USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels
2024-04-11 08:06:47
More View More
Aussie Dollar Plummets Amid Conflict Escalations and Chinese GDP Data

Aussie Dollar Plummets Amid Conflict Escalations and Chinese GDP Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD Analysis

  • Aussie dollar posts massive weekly decline ahead of Chinese GDP and AUS jobs data
  • AUD/USD finds momentary support in a crucial week for risk assets
  • Get your hands on the Aussie dollar Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Aussie Dollar Posts Massive Weekly Decline Ahead of Chinese GDP and AUS Jobs Data

The Aussie dollar is commonly known to trade in a similar fashion to the S&P 500 index, rising during the good times and falling during economic downturns. The ‘high beta’ currency has actually exhibited a disconnect from the longer-term, positive correlation with the S&P 500 as Chinese economic prospects have worsened. Australia is highly dependent of China’s appetite for its largest import, iron ore, but a flailing property sector and uncertain external environment has forced China to be more selective with its imports – a drag on AUD.

Last week, the Aussie dollar posted a massive decline, erasing the early April gains. This week traders will need to monitor the uncertain geopolitical environment in the Middle East as it impacts risk appetite, as well as Australian jobs data and Chinese GDP for the first quarter.

AUD/USD Daily Chart and SPX Overlay

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD/USD Finds Momentary Support in a Crucial Week for Risk Assets

AUD/USD posted a positive start to the week after appearing to find momentary support at 0.6460 – the 31st of May 2023 swing low. Last week’s sharp decline provides the backdrop for a potential ‘death cross’ at the start of the week. If Chinese GDP proves lackluster, AUD may come under pressure until the Aussie jobs data on Thursday.

Keep in mind a potential retaliation from Israel for the barrage of Iranian drones fired at Israel over the weekend, as this could send the pair lower, towards 0.6365 as the RSI is not yet near oversold territory.

However, if Israel heeds the strong calls from US President Joe Biden and the UN, a moment of relative calm may prevail but that alone is unlikely all it will take to see AUD/USD fully reclaim recent losses.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

FX pairs have their own idiosyncrasies that all traders should be aware of. Discover what moves AUD/USD via our comprehensive guide below:

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 83.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.17 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

image3.png

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading outlook.

See how to read and apply IG client sentiment data to your trading process via the dedicated guide below:

AUD/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 46% 10%
Weekly 52% -52% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
2024-04-15 13:39:49
Euro’s Outlook Darkens on Dovish ECB, Geopolitical Risks – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
Euro’s Outlook Darkens on Dovish ECB, Geopolitical Risks – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-04-13 06:00:00
EUR/USD Plummets, Eying Largest Weekly Loss in 18 Months
EUR/USD Plummets, Eying Largest Weekly Loss in 18 Months
2024-04-12 12:24:50
Euro’s Outlook Turns Bearish After ECB Decision, Setups on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
Euro’s Outlook Turns Bearish After ECB Decision, Setups on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-04-11 22:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024