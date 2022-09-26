AUD/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
EUR/USD at Multi-Decade Lows Amid Broad USD Momentum, Sterling Crisis Weighs
2022-09-26 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Fall Amid Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-09-26 20:10:28
Dow On Edge of Bear Market, Recession Fears Rise, GBPUSD Tips Financial Stability Fears
2022-09-24 20:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Double Top – Can XAU Bears Run?
2022-09-26 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
EUR/USD at Multi-Decade Lows Amid Broad USD Momentum, Sterling Crisis Weighs
2022-09-26 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory

AUD/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD clears the June 2020 low (0.6648) as it trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6438), and the exchange rate may attempt to test the May 2020 low (0.6373) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushes into oversold territory.

AUD/USD Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory

AUD/USD extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week to largely mirror the weakness across commodity bloc currencies, and the move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action seen earlier this year.

As a result, the update to Australia’s Retail Sales report may do little to influence AUD/USD as household spending is expected to increase 0.4% in August after expanding 1.3% the month prior, and a slowdown in private sector consumption may sway the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as the central bank warns that “an important source of uncertainty continued to be the behaviour of household spending.”

In turn, the RBA may adjust its approach in normalizing monetary policy as the central bank plans to keep the “economy on an even keel,” and it remains to be seen if Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will deliver a smaller rate hike at the next meeting on October 4 as “members saw the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates as becoming stronger as the level of the cash rate rises.”

Until then, AUD/USD may continue to depreciate as long as the RSI holds below 30, and a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 78.27% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 3.60 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.52% higher than yesterday and 7.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.28% higher than yesterday and 9.22% lower from last week. The decline in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 73.85% of traders were net-long AUD/USD last week, while the drop in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6438).

With that said, the oversold reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in AUD/USD like the price action from earlier this year, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the May 2020 low (0.6373) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD clears the June 2020 low (0.6648) as it tumbles to a fresh yearly low (0.6438), with the weakness in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory.
  • AUD/USD may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows as long as the RSI holds below 30, with the close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6460 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6530 (61.8% expansion) raising the scope for a test of the 0.6370 (78.6% expansion) area, which lines up with the May 2020 low (0.6373).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 0.6290 (161.8% expansion) region, but lack of momentum to close below the overlap around 0.6460 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6520 (38.2% expansion) may curb the bearish price action in AUD/USD, with a move above 30 in the RSI likely to generate a near-term rebound in the exchange rate.
  • Failure to extend the series of lower highs and lows may push AUD/USD back towards 0.6650 (50% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6760 (50% retracement) to 0.6770 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
EUR/USD at Multi-Decade Lows Amid Broad USD Momentum, Sterling Crisis Weighs
EUR/USD at Multi-Decade Lows Amid Broad USD Momentum, Sterling Crisis Weighs
2022-09-26 17:30:00
Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Slumps to a Fresh 20-Year Low, Ifo Warns of a Recession
Euro (EUR) Forecast – EUR/USD Slumps to a Fresh 20-Year Low, Ifo Warns of a Recession
2022-09-26 09:19:06
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
2022-09-26 08:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed