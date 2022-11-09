 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
News
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
2022-11-09 04:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside for the Japanese yen?
2022-11-09 06:00:00
US Dollar Under Pressure as Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of US CPI. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-09 05:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Caught Between U.S. and China Dynamics

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • U.S. midterms favor AUD upside.
  • China’s economic outlook remains bleak suppressing AUD gains.
  • Bear flag potential on daily chart.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

With the U.S. midterm elections unfolding, concerns around a Republican push to taking over Congress has led the USD lower as possible future fiscal stimulus could be replaced by Fed interest rate cuts due to a gridlocked government. This has allowed the Australian dollar to remain elevated despite worrying economic data in China – see economic calendar below:

AUD Forecast
ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Chinese factory gate inflation printed negatively for the first time since 2020 while headline inflation missed estimates both YoY and MoM. These figures suggest that China’s ‘zero tolerance’ COVID-19 policies have been curtailing inflationary pressures via restrained consumer demand. Commodity prices have also declined allowing for lower producer prices which leaves the commodity export forecast for Australia quite austere at this point.

Later today, we can expect further details from the U.S. midterm elections coupled with Fed speakers. U.S. inflation is the key data point this week and markets should remain relatively cautious until then.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action shows recent AUD strength but remains constrained within a possible developing bear flag pattern (black). Fundamental headwinds for the Aussie dollar does expose further downside for the pair however, with markets being dominated by USD themes, tomorrow’s CPI print should provide some short-term directional guidance.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6551
  • 0.6500

Key support levels:

  • Flag support
  • 0.6272

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 61% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but recent changes in long and short positioning result in a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Australian Dollar Steady, Yuan Wobbles as Chinese Inflation Cools. Lower AUD/USD?
2022-11-09 02:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 22:30:15
South African Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Recovers from Recent Slump
2022-11-08 14:30:16
