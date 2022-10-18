 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
2022-10-18 09:35:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again
2022-10-18 13:00:22
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Prices Grind Support as XAU/USD Breakouts Brew
2022-10-18 14:30:16
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Short-term Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Bristles for Break
2022-10-18 17:30:14
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
2022-10-18 08:00:19
More View more
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms

Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Dow Jones, Iron Ore, Australian Dollar, Market Sentiment – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific stocks look primed to take advantage of an upbeat Wall Street session
  • Australia’s Westpac leading index is due out as iron ore prices face rising headwinds
  • USD/CNH treads higher as RSI crossover puts the September swing high in focus
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look set to move higher following a risk-on rally in New York that sent Wall Street stocks higher for the second day. The Dow Jones gained 1.12% on Tuesday. Netflix surged over 10% in after-hours trading following its third-quarter earnings report, which impressed investors by posting better-than-expected numbers across various metrics. The streaming giant added 2.41 million paid subscribers, which doubled its forecast.

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar rose against the US Dollar amid the risk-on flows, but the New Zealand Dollar outperformed, with AUD/NZD dropping around 0.6%. Recent stagnation in iron ore prices, a key export for Australia, is weighing on the commodity-sensitive currency. Rio Tinto and Vale, two major miners, warned that demand may fall as China’s economic situation weighs on the industrial metal’s outlook. Both miners produced the above estimates in their respective quarterly reports, further pressuring prices.

Today’s economic docket is sparse, which leaves prevailing risk trends in control. That bodes well for today’s trading session, especially around the equity space. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy minutes, released Tuesday, underscored the impact of rising rates abroad, stating:

“External inflationary pressures might ease quickly given that the global outlook had deteriorated. Commodity prices had generally declined and supply chain pressures had begun to ease…”

While the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle has perhaps peaked, US rates remain higher versus the RBA, which should keep pressure on the AUD/USD. Today, Australia’s Westpac leading index for September is due out. The economic docket is sparse elsewhere, which leaves prevailing risk trends at the helm of the market. Elsewhere, China’s currency remains under pressure after the delay of third-quarter GDP data.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Chinese Yuan Technical Outlook

The Chinese Yuan is at its weakest level against the Dollar on record (ignoring an intraday move from late September). USD/CNH’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above the 70 level, suggesting overbought levels. That doesn’t necessarily mean a pullback is afoot. A move higher to the intraday swing high at 7.2672 may be on the cards, as the trend remains positive.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

Options for Beginners
Options for Beginners
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Options for Beginners
Get My Guide

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Forecast: EU Storage Progress, Warm Weather Deal Blows to US, EU Prices
Natural Gas Forecast: EU Storage Progress, Warm Weather Deal Blows to US, EU Prices
2022-10-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Rallies with Fundamental Factors Likely to Cap Gains
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Rallies with Fundamental Factors Likely to Cap Gains
2022-10-17 09:33:16
Gold Price Outlook: Another Raging Inflation Print Dims XAU/USD’s Trajectory
Gold Price Outlook: Another Raging Inflation Print Dims XAU/USD’s Trajectory
2022-10-15 18:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
USD/CNH