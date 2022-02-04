News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
2022-02-04 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Soars on ECB Pivot, EUR/GBP Reversal as ECB Out-Hawks BoE
2022-02-04 10:10:00
2022-02-04 10:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?
2022-02-04 11:02:00
2022-02-04 11:02:00
Euro Soars Post ECB and Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls. Can EUR/USD Go Higher?
2022-02-04 06:00:00
2022-02-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
2022-02-04 12:00:00
Amazon Stock Surges on Rosy Earnings Report – Stock Price Rises Over 14%
2022-02-03 21:15:00
2022-02-03 21:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
2022-02-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall if US Payrolls, Wages Data Revive Fed Fears
2022-02-04 07:30:00
2022-02-04 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
2022-02-04 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Looking to Set Up a New Trading Range
2022-02-04 09:45:00
2022-02-04 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
2022-02-04 12:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
2022-02-03 18:45:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +150K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to hold at 3.9%.
  • However, a contraction in the January US ADP employment report and rising US jobless claims through January – thanks to the COVID-19 omicron variant surge – raise the possibility that the headlines NFP figure could print negative.
  • Will a weak January US jobs report accelerate the US Dollar sell-off, or change Fed rate hike expectations? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the January US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EST/13:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Negative NFP Can’t Be Ruled Out

According to a Bloomberg News survey, forecasters are looking for jobs growth of +150K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to hold at an impressive 3.9%. Meanwhile, the US labor force participation rate is due to stay on hold at a still-meager 61.9%. Wage growth is expected to remain robust, at +5.2% y/y in January from +4.7% y/y in December.

But the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant appears to have weighed on the US labor market. Notably, US jobless claims have ticked higher every week through January, and alongside declining PMI readings, a weaker US jobs reading is expected. Moreover, the January ADP employment change report showed a contraction of -301K private sector jobs. The risks are titled to the downside, potentially sparking another leg lower for the already-weak US Dollar.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (January 2022) (Chart 1)

Live Data Coverage: January US NFP &amp; Unemployment Rate

The US economy continues to inch closer towards achieving ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +424K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

Will a weak January US jobs report accelerate the US Dollar sell-off, or change Fed rate hike expectations?

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the January US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EST/13:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

