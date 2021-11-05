News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
EUR/USD Testing Support Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report (NFP)
2021-11-05 08:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?
2021-11-05 06:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Eyes NFPs After OPEC+ Output Decision as Trend Breaks
2021-11-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-04 19:03:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up
2021-11-05 10:12:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-04 20:00:00
NFP Beats - prints at 531k v/s 450k expected, unemployment rate at 4.6%

Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +450K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop from 4.8% to 4.7%.
  • Jobless claims at their pandemic-era lows coupled with strong private sector jobs figures point to more evidence that 4Q’21 US GDP is due for a sharp rebound.
  • Will a strong US jobs support the Fed’s taper announcement earlier in the week? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the October US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

After Taper, Eyes on US Labor Market

The primary consideration for the US Dollar when it comes to the October US nonfarm payrolls report is whether or not the US labor market regained its momentum after weaker reports in August and September. The August print came at +235K while the September reading registered +194K.

According to a Bloomberg News survey, forecasters are looking for jobs growth of +470K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop from 4.7% to 4.8%. Meanwhile, the US labor force participation rate is due to rebound from 61.6% to a still-meager 61.7%.

The October ADP employment change report, which was released on Wednesday and came in at +571K, will likely bias expectations higher ahead of the official release this morning.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (October 2021) (Chart 1)

Live Data Coverage: October US NFP &amp; Unemployment Rate

Even if there are good US jobs data, there is still a long ways to go before the US reaches ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +625K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the October US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
