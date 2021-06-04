News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Bullish Trend Survives its First Real Test
2021-06-04 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
2021-06-04 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for payrolls to come in at +650K, an improvement over last month’s disappointing +266K reading.
  • Taper talk has started to increase in recent weeks, and a strong May US jobs report could add fuel to that fire.
  • Will a rebound in the US jobs report help the US Dollar breakaway from its yearly lows?We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the April US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Focus Returns to US Labor Market

The main issue for the US Dollar when it comes to the May US Nonfarm Payrolls report is whether or not the US labor market regained its momentum after a disappointing April report. After all, the prior month’s reading came in at +266K against an expectation for a round +1000K (or +1M) jobs added.

Market participants are indeed expecting that May reading will show a strong rebound, given that jobless claims continue to trend lower and vaccination rates have improved, leading to many lockdowns and/or restrictions otherwise to be lifted. Consensus forecasts are looking for a reading of +650K, which should help the unemployment rate (U3) drop further lower from its still-lofty 6.1% level. Meanwhile, the US labor force participation rate is still a meager 61.7%.

The May ADP employment change report, coming in at +978K, will likely bias expectations higher heading into the official release today.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (June 2021) (Chart 1)

Even if there are good jobs data, there is still a long ways to go before the US reaches ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +761K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the May US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

