Market Sentiment Positive for Stocks, AUD and Risk-On Assets | Webinar

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher
2021-04-06 07:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Wall Street
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAR) Actual: 44.1 Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Bundesbank's Weidmann: - Recent containment measures mean that 3% growth in Germany in 2021 is less likely - 2022 growth could be higher than initially expected $EUR
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 47.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Mundell-Fleming model discussion on @BloombergRadio...hugely important concept right now as fiscal and monetary policy have primacy over markets...good segment @tomkeene @lisaabramowicz1
  • - Raises global growth projection to 6% in 2021, up from 5.5% in January - High degree of uncertainty remains, much depends on vaccine rollouts
  • IMF upgrades 2021 US GDP forecast: 6.4% y/y (prior 5.1%) - Upgrades 2021 China GDP forecast: 8.4% y/y prior: 8.1%)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.20%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Zoa1HxAeyW
  • long-term chart $USD very interesting support bounce from 38.2 fibo, now resistance at underside of trend channel, shows better on weekly (img 2) $DXY https://t.co/9DX3vw5KBh
  • $GBPUSD has given back most of yesterday's gains, falling from 1.3900 to currently trade back around the 1.3840 level. The pair had risen to a two week high yesterday before turning back lower. $GBP $USD https://t.co/fPZXlorkaZ
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ROuymJmncC
Market Sentiment Positive for Stocks, AUD and Risk-On Assets | Webinar

Market Sentiment Positive for Stocks, AUD and Risk-On Assets | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high, with stock markets hitting record levels.
  • Inflation could rise as the global economy grows but that’s being ignored by traders who remain broadly positive about the outlook.
Trader sentiment positive

Traders are optimistic about the global economic outlook, ignoring the possibility of rising inflation, and are opting for “risk on” assets such as stocks and the Australian Dollar. While the occasional pullback seems likely, the upward trend for these assets remains intact.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 9, 2020 – April 6, 2021)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

