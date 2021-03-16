Market Sentiment Positive, Wall Street Stocks Up, GBP Weak All Round | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD seems to have found some levels that it likes 91.93 short term resistance, 92.46 as the March/3-month high st support from prior swing high and a trendline projection $DXY $Dollar https://t.co/jM4M9JmWLS
  • French Prime Minister Castex: We are in a kind of third wave of the Covid epidemic. $EUR
  • $Nas getting that spring in the step with FOMC on the radar for tomorrow. Now approaching the 61.8% retracement of the pullback move $QQQ $NDX https://t.co/5PkTWDUkia https://t.co/M4MWbxDeGd
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JAN) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR) Actual: 82 Expected: 83 Previous: 84 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.37%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wbwgvXKXe5
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.09% Silver: -1.10% Oil - US Crude: -1.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NYu4OBnzo8
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JAN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 83 Previous: 84 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • February Retail Sales Printed at -3.0% vs. Forecast of -0.5%. January’s Strong 5.3% print was driven by stimulus checks with possibility of repeat in March/April. Get your market update here:https://t.co/N7do5zYhBi https://t.co/sG4Y6364BQ
Market Sentiment Positive, Wall Street Stocks Up, GBP Weak All Round | Webinar

Market Sentiment Positive, Wall Street Stocks Up, GBP Weak All Round | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high ahead of this week’s monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
  • Trading will likely be cautious ahead of those announcements but Wall Street stocks continue to defy gravity while, by contrast, the British Pound looks weak against most other currencies.
Advertisement

Trader confidence high

Traders are confident ahead of this week’s policy announcements by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. The Fed will keep its monetary policy unchanged but it will still be interesting to see whether it gives any indication that it might tighten policy sooner than previously expected in anticipation of a strong economic recovery and rising inflation.

That confidence is especially evident in the US stock market, where prices are still hitting record highs.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 19, 2020 – March 16, 2021)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 10% 6%
Weekly -17% 21% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: February Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: February Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-12 13:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Advertisement