EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
2021-03-05 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (FEB) Actual: $586.3B Previous: $590.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • 15 MINS: NFP Live - Expectations: 182k - Range: Low -100, Hi 500k Unemployment Rate expected 6.3% - Range: Low 6%, Hi 6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/03/05/live-data-coverage-february-us-nonfarm-payrolls-w-christopher-vecchio-cfa-march-5.html
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Nonfarm Payrolls Private (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 210K Previous: 6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Participation Rate (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings YoY (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.3% Previous: 5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Weekly Hours (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.9 Previous: 35 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XQVazynXVD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings MoM (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-67.5B Previous: $-66.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Unemployment Rate (FEB) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.3% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • According to a Bloomberg News survey, consensus forecasts call for a gain of +182K from +49K previously.
  • The release of the February US NFP report may help refocus markets’ collective attention on the Biden stimulus package.
  • Will US Treasury yields continue to rise? Will gold prices continue to weaken alongside the US S&P 500? Has the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) established a short-term bottom?We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the February US nonfarm payrolls starting at 8:15 EST/13:15 GMT.

Volatility in Underlying Jobs Data

The February US nonfarm payrolls report will be released this morning at 8:30 EST/13:30 GMT, and expectations have started to firm after a few weeks of improved US jobless claims data. According to a Bloomberg News survey, consensus forecasts call for a gain of +182K from +49K previously, with the unemployment rate (U3) due in at 6.3% unchanged. But the February US ADP employment change report came in below expectations (+117K actual vs +177K expected), increasing the odds that we may have another soft labor report around the corner.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Regardless, given the scope and scale of the Biden fiscal stimulus package, estimates for both labor market and broad economic growth are increasing at an accelerating rate for the second half of 2021. The release of the February US NFP report may help refocus markets’ collective attention on the Biden stimulus package (for the past year, iterative releases of the weekly and monthly labor reports has typically revived stimulus chatter among market participants).

Will US Treasury yields continue to rise? Will gold prices continue to weaken alongside the US S&P 500? Has the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) established a short-term bottom? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the February US nonfarm payrolls starting at 8:15 EST/13:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Read more: NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

