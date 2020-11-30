News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000
2020-11-30 16:30:00
2020-11-30 16:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
2020-11-30 06:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
2020-11-30 00:00:00
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
2020-11-26 03:00:00
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-30 13:30:00
2020-11-30 13:30:00
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
2020-11-30 09:36:00
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels

2020-11-30 16:36:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Threatens Major Price Collapse into December Open– Gold Bears Risk Exhaustion

The US Dollar Index broke below critical multi-year uptrend support last week and while the collapse threatens a much larger price breakdown, the timing of the sell-off into the close of the month leaves the immediate decline vulnerable into the December open. We’re looking to validate a major price inflection on numerous USD setups early in the month. Meanwhile, gold prices have plummeted more than 10% off the monthly highs and we’re on the lookout for downside exhaustion this week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY,USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX500 and USD/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - EUR USD GBP AUD CAD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

