Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold, SPX and more!
Dollar Recovery in Focus – Gold at Risk for Larger Correction
An in-depth review of the USD majors into the start of the week. The DXY continues to build on a rebound off long-term uptrend support and the Majors are poised for some decent moves this week. A look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, Gold & SPX.
Key Event Risk This Week
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
