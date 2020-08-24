0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Real Time News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold

2020-08-24 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Aug 31
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Econmic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

